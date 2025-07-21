How To Watch Big Ten Media Days: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
The weeks are dwindling until the start of the 2025 college football season. For the Oregon Ducks, the first game of the season signifies the beginning of their quest to defend their Big Ten Conference Championship.
Oregon comes off a 13-1 overall record in 2024. The Ducks went an undefeated 9-0 in the Big Ten, winning the conference title in their debut season.
Representatives from teams across the Big Ten are set to speak at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 22-24.
Who’s Representing Oregon
Representing Oregon will be linebacker Bryce Boettcher, edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and coach Dan Lanning.
Notably, Lanning decided to not bring quarterback Dante Moore. Moore has not yet been named the starting quarterback amid a competition between Moore, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.
The All-Big Ten second team inside linebacker Boettcher returns for his final season of college football after being granted another year of eligibility. The former Oregon baseball standout was one of the top linebackers in the nation a year ago and should keep some continuity to the Ducks’ defensive unit.
Joining Boettcher as a defensive returner is Uiagalelei. The edge rusher starred for Oregon in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss.
Sadiq rounds out the list of players heading to Media Days. He played backup to Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson in 2024. Now at the top of the depth chart, many believe Sadiq to be poised to be a rising star.
How To Watch
Big Ten Media Days will be available to watch on the Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.
Lanning, Boettcher, Uiagalelei and Sadiq are scheduled to speak on Wednesday, with media involvement happening throughout the day. Lanning is set to have a press conference, which includes an opening statement followed by a Q&A, from 12:15-12:30 p.m. PT. He’ll then have his individual podium time from 1:15 to 2 p.m. PT.
The trio of Oregon players will have their podium time from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Additionally, Lanning and the players may be available for radio interviews either before or after their scheduled commitments.
Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus will be in Las Vegas with all the breaking news and updates from Big Ten Media Days.
Big Ten Media Days Team Schedules
Each day will start with Big Ten coaches holding a press conference.
All times are Pacific
Day 1: Tuesday, July 22
Illinois Fighting Illini - 11:30 a.m.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 11:45 a.m.
Indiana Hoosiers - 12:00 p.m.
Maryland Terrapins - 12:15 p.m.
Nebraska Cornhuskers - 12:30 p.m.
Ohio State Buckeyes - 12:45 p.m.
Day 2: Wednesday, July 23
Minnesota Gophers - 11:30 a.m.
Northwestern Wildcats - 11:45 a.m.
Wisconsin Badgers - 12:00 p.m.
Oregon Ducks - 12:15 p.m.
Washington Huskies - 12:30 p.m.
Penn State Nittany Lions - 12:45 p.m.
Day 3: Thursday, July 24
Iowa Hawkeyes - 11:30 a.m.
Purdue Boilermakers -11:45 a.m.
UCLA Bruins 12:00 p.m.
Michigan State Spartans -12:15 p.m.
USC Trojans - 12:30 p.m.
Michigan Wolverines - 12:45 p.m.
Key Storylines
Lanning enters his fourth season with the program, which has seen success early in his tenure. In each of his first three seasons, the Ducks’ record improved from the previous year.
With Oregon coming off a 2024 season that saw it win the conference title, play in the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 seed and only lose one game, all eyes are on whether the program can build off its momentum.
Despite Boettcher, Uiagalelei and Sadiq being key returners, the Ducks have plenty of new pieces entering the mix between freshman wideout Dakorien Moore, Purdue transfer safety Dillon Thieneman and Tulane transfer running back Makhi Hughes. Oregon will also have a new quarterback, with redshirt sophomore Dante Moore set to start.
How the new look Ducks are building chemistry should be a key question as the program prepares to open the season on Aug. 30 against Montana State.