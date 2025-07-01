Oregon Ducks Announce Trio Of Players Attending Big Ten Media Days
The Big Ten Conference revealed the full list of football players set to represent their programs at the 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days in July.
The Oregon Ducks will send tight end Kenyon Sadiq, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and offensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the three-day event, which spans from July 22-24.
Sadiq, Boettcher and Uiagalelei will join coach Dan Lanning on the Ducks scheduled day of July 23. Below is the full schedule for the week, which will air the coverage on the Big Ten Network.
Big Ten Media Days Schedule 2025
Day 1: Tuesday, July 22
Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Maryland Terrapins, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Day 2: Wednesday, July 23
Minnesota Gophers, Northwestern Wildcats, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies, Wisconsin Badgers
Day 3: Thursday, July 24
Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Purdue Boilermakers, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans
Oregon’s coming off a 13-1 record in 2024, with the lone loss coming against conference foe the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl.
Lanning and the Ducks will look to defend their Big Ten Conference Championship and undefeated conference record this fall. The program is dealing with plenty of roster turnover, however, including being led by a new quarterback in Dante Moore.
The trio of Sadiq, Boettcher and Uiagalelei are among the returning Oregon players who provide some continuity.
Unlike Boettcher and Uiagalelei, who were both starters last season, Sadiq is poised for a breakout year. The junior spent 2024 backing up Terrance Ferguson, who’s since been drafted by the Los Angeles Rams.
Sadiq is set to be one of Moore’s top targets this season. As a sophomore, he made 14 appearances, catching 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
The Big Ten Championship Game was when the hype surrounding Sadiq reached the national level. Both of his touchdown receptions occurred in the championship game, one of them showing off his athleticism when he hurdled over a defender into the endzone.
“Kenyon just makes plays, man. Every opportunity you've got to find the best players, and of course we have multiple of them, but you've got to give 18 the ball, and he's going to make a play. I'm glad to have him on my team. We have a really good connection … Overall, I'm blessed to have him, and he's a freak. Him running 23 miles per hour is insane."- Dante Moore
Meanwhile, Boettcher will return for a fourth season of football. After playing for Oregon baseball from 2021-2024, he was granted a final season of eligibility.
The inside linebacker picked up All-Big Ten second team honors from the coaches and media last season. He’s among the top returning linebackers nationally, being rated as the No. 4 linebacker in 2024 by Pro Football Focus (PFF) with an 89.8 defensive grade.
Oregon EDGE Uiagalelei rounds out the Ducks prepared to represent the program at media days in July. He enters 2025 off an impressive sophomore campaign. Uiagalelei recorded 10.5 sacks last season, 12.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Sadiq, Boettcher, Uiagalelei and the rest of the Oregon squad kick off the 2025 season at Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30 against Montana State.