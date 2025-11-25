Big Ten Power Rankings Shuffle Heading Into Rivalry Week
The Oregon Ducks improved their College Football Playoff standing with a 42-27 win over the USC Trojans in front of a loud Autzen Stadium crowd on Saturday afternoon.
What are the updated Big Ten Power rankings heading into rivalry week?
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State beat Rutgers 42-9 to improve to 11-0. The question is can the Buckeyes finally beat Michigan on rivalry week for the first time since 2019 to cap off a perfect 12-0 regular season.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana had a bye week and stays put at No. 2.
3. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (Last Week: 3)
Oregon picked up arguably their best win of the season over USC by a score of 42-27. It was a big resume boosting win for the Ducks. It's now simple heading into the game against Washington; win and you're in. Lose and sweat out Selection Sunday.
4. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (Last Week: 5)
Michigan picked up an impressive road win over Maryland 45-20. Maryland may be struggling but it was big for Michigan to finally win a game with a big margin. They still have a glimmer of hope to make the College Football Playoff if they can knock off Ohio State.
5. USC Trojans: 8-3 (Last Week: 4)
USC's struggles to beat ranked teams on the road continued against Oregon. The Trojans playoff hopes are wiped away and they will look to finish off their regular season with nine wins, the most since coach Lincoln Riley's first season there in 2022.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7-4 (Last Week: 7)
Iowa grinded out a 20-17 win over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes are clearly a level below the top couple teams in the Big Ten, but have proven they can hang with anyone else in the conference and deserve a top six ranking heading into their final regular season game.
7. Washington Huskies: 8-3 (Last Week: 8)
Washington has bounced back from their defeat a couple weeks ago to Wisconsin with back to back blowout wins over Purdue and UCLA. They will try to spoil Oregon's season next week at Husky Stadium.
8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 7-4 (Last Week: 6)
Not much to say about Illinois except that 27-10 loss at Wisconsin was by far their worst loss of the season. They drop a few spots.
9. Northwestern Wildcats: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)
Northwestern snapped their three-game losing streak in a 38-35 win over Minnesota to clinch a bowl game berth.
10. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-6 (Last Week: NR)
These are power rankings and not standings. Penn State has began to play some good football as of late. They lost in the final seconds to Indiana before ripping off two straight double digit wins over Michigan State and Nebraska. They can make a bowl game with a win against Rutgers.