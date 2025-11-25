Ducks Digest

Big Ten Power Rankings Shuffle Heading Into Rivalry Week

The Oregon Ducks defeated the USC Trojans 42-27 to improve to 10-1 on the season. A win on the road against the Washington Huskies will lock up the Ducks in a College Football Playoff spot. How do the latest Big Ten power rankings shape up after week 13?

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025.
Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks improved their College Football Playoff standing with a 42-27 win over the USC Trojans in front of a loud Autzen Stadium crowd on Saturday afternoon.

What are the updated Big Ten Power rankings heading into rivalry week?

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 11-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State beat Rutgers 42-9 to improve to 11-0. The question is can the Buckeyes finally beat Michigan on rivalry week for the first time since 2019 to cap off a perfect 12-0 regular season.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (Last Week: 2)

Indiana had a bye week and stays put at No. 2.

3. Oregon Ducks: 10-1 (Last Week: 3)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon picked up arguably their best win of the season over USC by a score of 42-27. It was a big resume boosting win for the Ducks. It's now simple heading into the game against Washington; win and you're in. Lose and sweat out Selection Sunday.

4. Michigan Wolverines: 9-2 (Last Week: 5)

Michigan picked up an impressive road win over Maryland 45-20. Maryland may be struggling but it was big for Michigan to finally win a game with a big margin. They still have a glimmer of hope to make the College Football Playoff if they can knock off Ohio State.

5. USC Trojans: 8-3 (Last Week: 4)

USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane hauls in a pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC's struggles to beat ranked teams on the road continued against Oregon. The Trojans playoff hopes are wiped away and they will look to finish off their regular season with nine wins, the most since coach Lincoln Riley's first season there in 2022.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7-4 (Last Week: 7)

Iowa grinded out a 20-17 win over Michigan State. The Hawkeyes are clearly a level below the top couple teams in the Big Ten, but have proven they can hang with anyone else in the conference and deserve a top six ranking heading into their final regular season game.

7. Washington Huskies: 8-3 (Last Week: 8)

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington has bounced back from their defeat a couple weeks ago to Wisconsin with back to back blowout wins over Purdue and UCLA. They will try to spoil Oregon's season next week at Husky Stadium.

8. Illinois Fighting Illini : 7-4 (Last Week: 6)

Not much to say about Illinois except that 27-10 loss at Wisconsin was by far their worst loss of the season. They drop a few spots.

9. Northwestern Wildcats: 6-5 (Last Week: NR)

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Northwestern Wildcats celebrate after their victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Northwestern snapped their three-game losing streak in a 38-35 win over Minnesota to clinch a bowl game berth.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions: 5-6 (Last Week: NR)

These are power rankings and not standings. Penn State has began to play some good football as of late. They lost in the final seconds to Indiana before ripping off two straight double digit wins over Michigan State and Nebraska. They can make a bowl game with a win against Rutgers.

Published
