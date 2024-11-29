Ranking Best College Football Rivalries: Alabama-Auburn, Oregon-Washington
The Oregon Ducks have the opportunity to complete their undefeated regular season in Autzen Stadium for senior night against rival Washington Huskies.
The Pacific Northwest rivalry dates back to Dec. 1, 1900 when the Ducks beat the Huskies, 43-0. Washington comfortably holds the all-time lead in the rivalry, 63–48–5.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to get a win over Washington in his career with an 0-3 record since taking over the Ducks' coaching reins back in 2022. That makes for an even more exciting atmosphere set to take place in Eugene, but where does this game rank the best rivalries that college football has to offer?
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
The Red River Rivalry looks a bit different with both programs moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has put Texas into a position for both a SEC Championship as well as a first round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns took care of the Sooners handedly back on Oct. 12 in the Cotton Bowl, 34-3. Texas leads the all-time series over Oklahoma at 64-51-5.
Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
This is the most historic and popular rivalry that the Big Ten Conference has to offer. Michigan is on top of the all-time series over Ohio State, 61-51-6. The two will face each other on Saturday, and the Buckeyes need a win (or a loss from either the Penn State Nittany Lions or Indiana Hoosiers) in order to secure their bid into the Big Ten Conference championship against the Ducks.
California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal
Every sports fanatic remembers "The Play" in the Big Game back in 1982. The rivalry in the Bay Area dates all the way back to 1892, and is still going strong despite both schools making the move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference, On Nov. 23, the Bears won with a 92-yard drive during the closing minutes in Berkeley, 24-21. The Cardinal still lead the all-time series, 65–51–11.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers
The Kick Six is burned into the minds of college football fans all around. Auburn improbably beat Alabama as Tigers cornerback Chris Davis returned a field goal attempt to the house as time expired back in 2013, and Auburn won 34-28. The Iron Bowl rivalry is in control of the Crimson Tide at 50-37-1 but Alabama coach Kalen Deboer needs a win on Saturday to keep his team's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen
America's Game is even more meaningful in 2024 with both programs having one of their best seasons in recent history. The Black Knights have to go from playing the Tulane Waves for the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 6 to playing Navy on Dec. 14. The Midshipmen are winning the all-time series, 62-55-7.
