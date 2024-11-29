Ducks Digest

Ranking Best College Football Rivalries: Alabama-Auburn, Oregon-Washington

The Oregon Ducks host their rival Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Ranking the Pacific Northwest rivalry among the best in college football like the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, or Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines.

Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) carries place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) to the locker room in celebration after a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Sappington kicked the game winning goal. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) carries place kicker Atticus Sappington (36) to the locker room in celebration after a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Sappington kicked the game winning goal. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have the opportunity to complete their undefeated regular season in Autzen Stadium for senior night against rival Washington Huskies.

The Pacific Northwest rivalry dates back to Dec. 1, 1900 when the Ducks beat the Huskies, 43-0. Washington comfortably holds the all-time lead in the rivalry, 63–48–5.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has yet to get a win over Washington in his career with an 0-3 record since taking over the Ducks' coaching reins back in 2022. That makes for an even more exciting atmosphere set to take place in Eugene, but where does this game rank the best rivalries that college football has to offer?

exas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) hugs Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85)
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) hugs Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) at the end of the game against Kentucky Wildcats in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

The Red River Rivalry looks a bit different with both programs moving to the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has put Texas into a position for both a SEC Championship as well as a first round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns took care of the Sooners handedly back on Oct. 12 in the Cotton Bowl, 34-3. Texas leads the all-time series over Oklahoma at 64-51-5.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

This is the most historic and popular rivalry that the Big Ten Conference has to offer. Michigan is on top of the all-time series over Ohio State, 61-51-6. The two will face each other on Saturday, and the Buckeyes need a win (or a loss from either the Penn State Nittany Lions or Indiana Hoosiers) in order to secure their bid into the Big Ten Conference championship against the Ducks.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells for a review of a catch by wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells for a review of a catch by wide receiver Emeka Egbuka during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

Every sports fanatic remembers "The Play" in the Big Game back in 1982. The rivalry in the Bay Area dates all the way back to 1892, and is still going strong despite both schools making the move from the Pac-12 Conference to the Atlantic Coast Conference, On Nov. 23, the Bears won with a 92-yard drive during the closing minutes in Berkeley, 24-21. The Cardinal still lead the all-time series, 65–51–11.

The California Golden Bears axe committee holds up the axe trophy with place kicker Ryan Coe (center right)
Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; The California Golden Bears axe committee holds up the axe trophy with place kicker Ryan Coe (center right) after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers

The Kick Six is burned into the minds of college football fans all around. Auburn improbably beat Alabama as Tigers cornerback Chris Davis returned a field goal attempt to the house as time expired back in 2013, and Auburn won 34-28. The Iron Bowl rivalry is in control of the Crimson Tide at 50-37-1 but Alabama coach Kalen Deboer needs a win on Saturday to keep his team's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9)
Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) pressures Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) as he throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

America's Game is even more meaningful in 2024 with both programs having one of their best seasons in recent history. The Black Knights have to go from playing the Tulane Waves for the American Athletic Conference Championship on Dec. 6 to playing Navy on Dec. 14. The Midshipmen are winning the all-time series, 62-55-7.

The Army Black Knights celebrate with the Commander-in-Chiefs trophy after a 17-11 win against the Navy Midshipmen
Dec 9, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; The Army Black Knights celebrate with the Commander-in-Chiefs trophy after a 17-11 win against the Navy Midshipmen at the Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

