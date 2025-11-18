New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View
The Oregon Ducks improved to 9-1 on the season with a 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Oregon is now two wins away from locking up a second straight College Football Playoff spot.
What are the updated Big Ten Power rankings heading into week 13?
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State kept their undefeated season going with a convincing 48-10 win over UCLA. After 10 games, the Buckeyes' defense has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (Last Week: 2)
Indiana kept on rolling with a a 31-7 win over Wisconsin. The Hoosiers can lock up a perfect regular season in their next game against Purdue. The 11 wins likely secures a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.
3. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (Last Week: 3)
The Ducks offense woke up at home against Minnesota in a 42-13 win. At 9-1, Oregon may need to win their final two games against USC and Washington to secure a playoff spot. Next up is USC.
4. USC Trojans: 8-2 (Last Week: 4)
USC gutted out a come from behind win over Iowa in the rain. The Trojans defense stepped up big-time, shutting out the Hawkeyes to secure the 26-21 win. If USC wins their final two games to finish 10-2 on the season, a playoff appearance could be in their future.
5. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (Last Week: 5)
Michigan continues to grind out low scoring wins. A field goal as time expired saw the Wolverines prevail over Northwestern at Wrigley Field 24-22. Don't look now, but Michigan's playoff chances aren't gone yet if they can win out, including their last game against Ohio State.
6. Illinois Fighting Illini : 7-3 (Last Week: 7)
Finally some movement in this week's power rankings. Illinois gets bumped up a spot after their 24-6 win over Maryland to improve to 7-3. The path is there for the Illini to finish with nine regular season wins for the second consecutive year.
7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 6)
Iowa drops a spot after their road loss to USC. The Hawkeyes have had countless opportunities this season to pick up signature ranked wins, but have fallen by one possession in all four of them. This one was especially frustrating since they dominated the first half, leading 21-10 before losing 26-21.
8. Washington Huskies: 7-3 (Last Week: 10)
Washington bounced back from their brutal loss at Wisconsin with a resounding 49-13 win over Purdue. The Wisconsin loss took away any playoff hopes, but they will still try to finish with nine wins in year two of the Jedd Fisch era.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7-3 (Last Week: 9)
Nebraska was on a bye and remains at No. 9.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 8)
Minnesota drops a couple spots from No. 8 to No. 10. The Gophers have gotten blown out in two of their last three games to fall to 6-4 on the season.