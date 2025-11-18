Ducks Digest

New Big Ten Power Rankings As Playoff Picture Comes Into View

The Oregon Ducks inched closer to a College Football Playoff berth with their 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The playoff picture is beginning to become clearer as season winds down. What are this week's Big Ten power rankings?

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks improved to 9-1 on the season with a 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Oregon is now two wins away from locking up a second straight College Football Playoff spot.

What are the updated Big Ten Power rankings heading into week 13?

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State kept their undefeated season going with a convincing 48-10 win over UCLA. After 10 games, the Buckeyes' defense has yet to allow more than 16 points in a game.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 11-0 (Last Week: 2)

Indiana kept on rolling with a a 31-7 win over Wisconsin. The Hoosiers can lock up a perfect regular season in their next game against Purdue. The 11 wins likely secures a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

3. Oregon Ducks: 9-1 (Last Week: 3)

The Ducks offense woke up at home against Minnesota in a 42-13 win. At 9-1, Oregon may need to win their final two games against USC and Washington to secure a playoff spot. Next up is USC.

4. USC Trojans: 8-2 (Last Week: 4)

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC gutted out a come from behind win over Iowa in the rain. The Trojans defense stepped up big-time, shutting out the Hawkeyes to secure the 26-21 win. If USC wins their final two games to finish 10-2 on the season, a playoff appearance could be in their future.

5. Michigan Wolverines: 8-2 (Last Week: 5)

Michigan continues to grind out low scoring wins. A field goal as time expired saw the Wolverines prevail over Northwestern at Wrigley Field 24-22. Don't look now, but Michigan's playoff chances aren't gone yet if they can win out, including their last game against Ohio State.

6. Illinois Fighting Illini : 7-3 (Last Week: 7)

Nov 15, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) reacts after a catch and run during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Finally some movement in this week's power rankings. Illinois gets bumped up a spot after their 24-6 win over Maryland to improve to 7-3. The path is there for the Illini to finish with nine regular season wins for the second consecutive year.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-4 (Last Week: 6)

Iowa drops a spot after their road loss to USC. The Hawkeyes have had countless opportunities this season to pick up signature ranked wins, but have fallen by one possession in all four of them. This one was especially frustrating since they dominated the first half, leading 21-10 before losing 26-21.

8. Washington Huskies: 7-3 (Last Week: 10)

Nov 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) hands the ball to running back Jordan Washington (4) during the second half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Washington bounced back from their brutal loss at Wisconsin with a resounding 49-13 win over Purdue. The Wisconsin loss took away any playoff hopes, but they will still try to finish with nine wins in year two of the Jedd Fisch era.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7-3 (Last Week: 9)

Nebraska was on a bye and remains at No. 9.

10. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 8)

Minnesota drops a couple spots from No. 8 to No. 10. The Gophers have gotten blown out in two of their last three games to fall to 6-4 on the season.

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

