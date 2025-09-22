Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host Penn State In First Round of College Football Playoff

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to play their second road game of the season against No. 3 Penn State, but a recent prediction has the Ducks facing the Nittany Lions for a second time this year in the College Football Playoff.

Mario Nordi

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have only played one road game, and one Big Ten opponnent this year-- Northwestern, but that all changes on Sept. 27 when the Ducks flock to 'Happy Valley' to take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Oregon is down 2-3 in all it's all time series against Penn State, but they've had success most recently with a win over the Nittany Lions in last year's Big Ten Championship.

A new prediction from ESPN's Heather Dinich, has Oregon not only facing but hosting Penn State at home in Eugene during the first round of the College Football Playoff.




Ducks Predicted Higher Than Lions


Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dinich's bracket has four Big Teams predicted to make the 12 team College Football Playoff, and the Ducks ranked highest of them all except for the Ohio State Buckeyes. While the reigning national champs are expected across the college football world to win the Big Ten Conference, and even repeat as national champs--there's still high competition in the conference, and even during the postseason.

The Ducks sit at 8th in the predicted bracket, while the Nittany Lions sit at 9th, and the Buckeyes sit high and mighty at 2nd due to it's expectation to win the Big Ten Championship. With the Buckeyes in the top four, it earns itself a first round bye, while Oregon and Penn State are expected to face each other in Autzen Stadium.

Aside from neither team expected to win the Big Ten Championship, why are the Ducks and Lions rather low on the 12 team format?

In large part it's due to strength of schedule and dominant wins as of week 4, but with much more college football still to be played, Dinich still gives the edge to Oregon.

The Ducks have already gone on the road in the Big Ten, and put away an opponent, followed up by a decimation of their in-state rival. Yet the Lions are clinging onto three non-conference wins all at home.

True Test Will Be In Happy Valley


Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion mascot interacts with the fans during the third quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Ducks are set to face the Lions in a matchup that affect both rankings, but also where analysts and even the CFP Selection Committee place either teams when it's time to form the real bracket.

Sept. 27. could decide the trajectory of either team, but it's most important for the future of the Ducks as this is their toughest and most credible opponnent on their Big Ten schedule. The Ducks have pummeled every team they've played to become 4-0 on the season, but dominant wins start to matter over tough teams late in the season not from lackluster opponents early on in the year.

The Ducks are shaping up to have a rather dominant second year in the Big Ten, but it's inexperienced youth could cost them their momentum come time for kickoff in Happy Valley.




Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

