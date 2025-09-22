Oregon Ducks Predicted To Host Penn State In First Round of College Football Playoff
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have only played one road game, and one Big Ten opponnent this year-- Northwestern, but that all changes on Sept. 27 when the Ducks flock to 'Happy Valley' to take on the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon is down 2-3 in all it's all time series against Penn State, but they've had success most recently with a win over the Nittany Lions in last year's Big Ten Championship.
A new prediction from ESPN's Heather Dinich, has Oregon not only facing but hosting Penn State at home in Eugene during the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Ducks Predicted Higher Than Lions
Dinich's bracket has four Big Teams predicted to make the 12 team College Football Playoff, and the Ducks ranked highest of them all except for the Ohio State Buckeyes. While the reigning national champs are expected across the college football world to win the Big Ten Conference, and even repeat as national champs--there's still high competition in the conference, and even during the postseason.
The Ducks sit at 8th in the predicted bracket, while the Nittany Lions sit at 9th, and the Buckeyes sit high and mighty at 2nd due to it's expectation to win the Big Ten Championship. With the Buckeyes in the top four, it earns itself a first round bye, while Oregon and Penn State are expected to face each other in Autzen Stadium.
Aside from neither team expected to win the Big Ten Championship, why are the Ducks and Lions rather low on the 12 team format?
In large part it's due to strength of schedule and dominant wins as of week 4, but with much more college football still to be played, Dinich still gives the edge to Oregon.
The Ducks have already gone on the road in the Big Ten, and put away an opponent, followed up by a decimation of their in-state rival. Yet the Lions are clinging onto three non-conference wins all at home.
MORE: ESPN's College GameDay Reveals Week 5 Location
MORE: What Oregon State Coach Trent Bray Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon Ducks' Rivalry Victory Over Oregon State
True Test Will Be In Happy Valley
The Ducks are set to face the Lions in a matchup that affect both rankings, but also where analysts and even the CFP Selection Committee place either teams when it's time to form the real bracket.
Sept. 27. could decide the trajectory of either team, but it's most important for the future of the Ducks as this is their toughest and most credible opponnent on their Big Ten schedule. The Ducks have pummeled every team they've played to become 4-0 on the season, but dominant wins start to matter over tough teams late in the season not from lackluster opponents early on in the year.
The Ducks are shaping up to have a rather dominant second year in the Big Ten, but it's inexperienced youth could cost them their momentum come time for kickoff in Happy Valley.