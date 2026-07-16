Previewing Every Big Ten Quarterback on Oregon Ducks Schedule

The Oregon Ducks made a change at defensive coordinator this offseason following the departure of Tosh Lupoi to the California Golden Bears. The Ducks promoted Chris Hampton from co-defensive coordinator to the main position this offseason.

The expectations are high for Hampton in his new role, as defense will be critical in the Ducks' winning their first national championship in program history. In Big Ten conference play, the Ducks will face several top opposing quarterbacks who will challenge their defense.

Here’s a breakdown of the nine Big Ten quarterbacks that the Ducks are likely to face this season.

Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' defense will be challenged from the jump in conference play when they face quarterback Jayden Maiava and the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26.

Similar to Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore, Maiava is an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy. Maiava enters the season motivated to finally lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff a year after leading the Big Ten in passing.

Last season, Maiava and the Trojans finished with a 9-3 overall record and went 7-2 in Big Ten play. Maiava, as the Big Ten’s leading passer, threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Under new coach Bob Chesney, Nico Iamaleava aims to take his game to the next level, and improved coaching should help. In his first season with the Bruins, after transferring from the Tennessee Volunteers, Iamaleava showed flashes of his talent in the Bruins' three wins in Big Ten play against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans, and Maryland Terrapins.

The 6-6, 215-pound quarterback, Iamaleava, finished the 2025 season with the Bruins, throwing for 1,928 yards, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The Ducks' defense looks to force Iamaleava into committing turnovers early on in the game on Oct. 10.

Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) attempts a pass in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dylan Raiola now on the Ducks, UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea is expected to be the new starter for the Cornhuskers this season. Colandrea arrives in Lincoln after two seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers and one with the Rebels.

Throughout his three seasons of college football at these two schools, Colandrea has thrown for 7.452 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He’ll lead a Cornhuskers team that will likely be a double-digit underdog when they face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 17.

Katin Houser, Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the 2026 college football season kicks off, new Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser will be entering his fifth collegiate year. Before his previous stop with the East Carolina Pirates, Houser played two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans.

In four seasons of college football, Houser has experienced several highs and lows with the Spartans and Pirates, throwing for 6,438 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions. Houser looks to lead the Fighting Illini to a stunning upset victory over the Ducks on Oct. 24.

Aidan Chiles, Northwestern Wildcats

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Michigan State quarterback, Aidan Chiles, and the Northwestern Wildcats will face the Ducks on Halloween at Autzen Stadium. When he’s at his best, Chiles can be a challenge for opposing teams' defenses, and he’ll look to do just that when Northwestern makes its first-ever trip to Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are very familiar with Chiles, as he was the former backup quarterback for the Oregon State Beavers. In their one appearance against Chiles as a starter at Michigan State, the Ducks' defense held him to 154 yards on 10-of-17 passing in their 31-10 win on Oct. 4, 2024.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State’s Julian Sayin is the toughest quarterback that the Ducks will face next season. In what will be one of the biggest college football games of the 2026 season, how the Ducks' defense plays against Sayin could be the difference in Oregon walking into Columbus and coming away with a massive victory that will have Big Ten title and CFP implications.

Sayin, like Moore, has his sights set on the Heisman Trophy, and the two quarterbacks could be battling for college football's greatest individual award on Nov. 7 in Columbus. In his first season as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Bryce Underwood, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The expectations are high for Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood entering the 2026 season after a freshman season that featured many growing pains. Under new coach Kyle Whittingham, Underwood looks to develop his skills as a quarterback, as his performance alone will be one of the deciding factors in the Wolverines' run at the CFP.

In his freshman season with the Wolverines, Underwood threw for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Whittinigham, who didn’t win against Oregon coach Dan Lanning during his tenure with Utah, will be determined to upset the Ducks in Eugene on Nov. 14. The Ducks' defense will look to force Underwood to make mistakes in key situations when the two teams meet up this season.

Alessio Milivojevic, Michigan State Spartans

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' Nov. 20 road matchup against Michigan State has the makings of a trap game for Oregon. It’ll follow two of the Ducks' biggest games on their schedule and is a week before their rivalry game against the Washington Huskies.

Not to mention it’ll be on a Friday night, when chilly conditions are likely. Even in their down years, Spartan Stadium has always been a tough place for opposing teams to play, and Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic looks to thrive under new coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Last season, Milivojevic impressed after taking over the starting quarterback position from Aidan Chiles. In the nine games he played last season, which included four as a starter, Milivojevic threw for 1,267 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Entering the season, expectations are high for the Naperville, Illinois native, and he looks to deliver the Spartans their first bowl bid since 2021.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last season’s rivalry game in Seattle, the Ducks defense shut down Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. in their 26-14 win at Husky Stadium that secured them a spot in the CFP. Williams was held to 129 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

This time around, with the game in Eugene, the Ducks' defense looks to have the same success against one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Williams finished the 2025 season throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

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