Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Fuels Growing Heisman Trophy Buzz

As the anticipation for the 2026 college football season continues to grow, so does the early excitement surrounding this season's Heisman race. Although a single snap has yet to be played, conversations surrounding who will lift the bronze trophy are already circulating, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is firmly in the mix.

On Friday, college football analyst Phil Steele released his list of top Heisman Trophy favorites for the 2026 season. Steele's breakdown features nine quarterbacks and one wide receiver, with Moore checking in at No. 2 behind only Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Phil Steele's 2026 Preseason Heisman Top 10:

Arch Manning (QB, Texas) Dante Moore (QB, Oregon) CJ Carr (QB, Notre Dame) Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Ole Miss) Julian Sayin (QB, Ohio State) Jeremiah Smith (WR, Ohio State) Darian Mensah (QB, Miami) Josh Hoover (QB, Indiana) Sam Leavitt (QB, LSU) Devon Dampier (QB, Utah)

Steele isn't the only one high on Moore. The Oregon quarterback has consistently appeared near the top of early Heisman odds and preseason rankings across sportsbooks and national analysts' projections, and for good reason.

Why Dante Moore is Making His Case

Moore enters the 2026 season fresh off a year where he shattered expectations, leading the Ducks to a 13-2 season and the College Football Playoff while earning first-team Big Ten honors and being named a finalist for both the Davey O'Brien Award and the Manning Award.

In his first season as Oregon's starting quarterback, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns while throwing just 10 interceptions.

If Moore captures the award this season, he would become Oregon's first Heisman Trophy winner since Marcus Mariota claimed the honor in 2014.

Sep 7, 2013; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts on the sidelines at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The talent surrounding Moore entering the season only strengthens his odds.

Oregon returns one of the most experienced offensive lines in the nation, anchored by rising senior left tackle Iapani Laloulu and reliable veteran guards. Last season, this unit kept Moore remarkably upright, which allowed Moore to operate freely in the pocket and find his targets against highly physical Big Ten defenses.

Oregon also boasts one of the nation's premier wide receiver rooms. The room is headlined by Evan Stewart, who returns from injury, as well as Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan.

With a dominant offensive line providing a secure pocket and a track-team wide receiver room, Moore doesn't have to carry the offense alone. He just has to efficiently distribute the football.

Oregon's Heisman Trophy Campaign Has Already Begun

The Ducks have already begun building Moore's Heisman narrative.

Over the summer, Oregon and Division Street took the unusual step of launching what amounted to a global marketing campaign centered around their quarterback during the program's Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon unveiled massive green-and-yellow digital billboards featuring Moore throughout Tokyo's famous Shinjuku and Shibuya districts. The campaign, headlined with the slogan "Yes, There's Moore!", quickly went viral, with wide receiver Dakorien Moore posting a video of teammates reacting as they saw their quarterback's face towering over one of the world's busiest intersections.

The campaign echoed some of Oregon's most memorable Heisman promotions, including Joey Harrington's famous "Joey Heisman" billboard in Times Square and the "Bo-Dacious" campaign that helped elevate Bo Nix's national profile.

While games ultimately determine who wins the Heisman Trophy, narratives often begin months before the season starts. Oregon has made it clear that Moore isn't just expected to lead the Ducks back into the College Football Playoff conversation. He's expected to be one of the faces of college football throughout the 2026 season.

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