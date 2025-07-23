Ducks Digest

Newest Big Ten Recruiting Rivalry: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Battling

The Oregon Ducks continue to contend with the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans to bring top recruits to the Big Ten. What program is coach Dan Lanning's biggest threat when it comes to battling for the nation's top targets?

Lily Crane

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since coach Dan Lanning’s program started its first season in the Big Ten last fall, the Oregon Ducks have become one of the most coveted spots in the nation for transfers and high school recruits.

With Oregon’s on-field success in 2024, which included a conference title and a Rose Bowl appearance, more recruits are flocking to Eugene. The Ducks stand alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes as one of the top destinations in the country. While the two programs played a pair of intense battles on the field last season, they’ve also been competing for the same recruits.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ducks Snagging Buckeyes' Targets

On3 recently listed Oregon versus Ohio State as the top recruiting rivalry in the Big Ten. The two programs have gone toe-to-toe for multiple prospects in just the past year, including star safety transfer Dillon Thieneman.

Not only did the Ducks beat out the Buckeyes in bringing the former Purdue Boilermaker Thieneman to Eugene but many of the desired recruits have gone to Oregon.

On3 recruiting analyst Greg Smith wrote about Lanning’s recruiting style:

“Lanning is known to be a relentless recruiter. He and his staff have a strong reputation with recruits and high school coaches for being personable and hard-working in every recruiting battle. The program is seen as being flashy with the uniforms and embracing the new world of NIL.”

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus and the Oregon Duck interact during the first half of the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning also won the recruiting battle for 2025 five-star defensive backs Trey McNutt and Na’eem Offord. Offord previously committed to play for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at Ohio State but eventually flipped his commitment.

The reigning National Champion Buckeyes, meanwhile, have been a staple of the Big Ten Conference and have had a lot of success producing NFL talent.

Right now, both programs rank inside On3’s top 10 recruiting rankings for 2026. The Ducks have the edge, with three five-stars compared to one for the Buckeyes. Oregon holds the No. 7 ranking by On3, while Ohio State ranks No. 9.

MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Slammed by NFL Analyst in Lead up To Training Camp

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Unbelievable' Football Facility Construction, Expansion

College Football’s Budding Rivalry

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass over Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a pass over Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the Ducks took away plenty of the Buckeyes' recruiting targets, Ohio State holds the ultimate bragging rights.

The two sides played at Autzen Stadium on October 12, 2024, with Lanning’s program earning the 32-31 victory as the clock expired. When the conference rivals faced off again in the College Football Playoffs, the Buckeyes were ready. Ohio State thrashed Oregon 41-21 on its way to winning the National Championship.

The Ducks and the Buckeyes aren’t slated to matchup in the 2025 regular season, but a rematch in the postseason certainly isn’t out of the question.

USC Beating Oregon In West Coast Recruiting

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) blocks a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice
Oregon Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence (6) blocks a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) during the first half of the game on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Abigail Dollins / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Buckeyes aren’t the only Big Ten school the Ducks are fighting with for recruits. The USC Trojans currently sit at No. 1 in the nation when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon and USC have been contending with each other to bring recruits out West for decades. The former Pac-12 foes continue to host visits to many shared recruits. With the move to the Big Ten, the attraction to play for the Ducks or Trojans has perhaps grown.

The Trojans have defeated the Ducks for a handful of recruits recently, including quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped from Lanning’s program.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football