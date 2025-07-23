Newest Big Ten Recruiting Rivalry: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Battling
Since coach Dan Lanning’s program started its first season in the Big Ten last fall, the Oregon Ducks have become one of the most coveted spots in the nation for transfers and high school recruits.
With Oregon’s on-field success in 2024, which included a conference title and a Rose Bowl appearance, more recruits are flocking to Eugene. The Ducks stand alongside the Ohio State Buckeyes as one of the top destinations in the country. While the two programs played a pair of intense battles on the field last season, they’ve also been competing for the same recruits.
Ducks Snagging Buckeyes' Targets
On3 recently listed Oregon versus Ohio State as the top recruiting rivalry in the Big Ten. The two programs have gone toe-to-toe for multiple prospects in just the past year, including star safety transfer Dillon Thieneman.
Not only did the Ducks beat out the Buckeyes in bringing the former Purdue Boilermaker Thieneman to Eugene but many of the desired recruits have gone to Oregon.
On3 recruiting analyst Greg Smith wrote about Lanning’s recruiting style:
“Lanning is known to be a relentless recruiter. He and his staff have a strong reputation with recruits and high school coaches for being personable and hard-working in every recruiting battle. The program is seen as being flashy with the uniforms and embracing the new world of NIL.”
Lanning also won the recruiting battle for 2025 five-star defensive backs Trey McNutt and Na’eem Offord. Offord previously committed to play for Buckeyes coach Ryan Day at Ohio State but eventually flipped his commitment.
The reigning National Champion Buckeyes, meanwhile, have been a staple of the Big Ten Conference and have had a lot of success producing NFL talent.
Right now, both programs rank inside On3’s top 10 recruiting rankings for 2026. The Ducks have the edge, with three five-stars compared to one for the Buckeyes. Oregon holds the No. 7 ranking by On3, while Ohio State ranks No. 9.
College Football’s Budding Rivalry
Even though the Ducks took away plenty of the Buckeyes' recruiting targets, Ohio State holds the ultimate bragging rights.
The two sides played at Autzen Stadium on October 12, 2024, with Lanning’s program earning the 32-31 victory as the clock expired. When the conference rivals faced off again in the College Football Playoffs, the Buckeyes were ready. Ohio State thrashed Oregon 41-21 on its way to winning the National Championship.
The Ducks and the Buckeyes aren’t slated to matchup in the 2025 regular season, but a rematch in the postseason certainly isn’t out of the question.
USC Beating Oregon In West Coast Recruiting
The Buckeyes aren’t the only Big Ten school the Ducks are fighting with for recruits. The USC Trojans currently sit at No. 1 in the nation when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.
Oregon and USC have been contending with each other to bring recruits out West for decades. The former Pac-12 foes continue to host visits to many shared recruits. With the move to the Big Ten, the attraction to play for the Ducks or Trojans has perhaps grown.
The Trojans have defeated the Ducks for a handful of recruits recently, including quarterback Jonas Williams, who flipped from Lanning’s program.