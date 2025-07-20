Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses 'Unbelievable' Football Facility Construction, Expansion
The Oregon Ducks are synonymous with Nike, cool uniforms, loud Autzen Stadium and state-of-the-art facilities. The Hatfield-Dowlin Center in Eugene is a leader in college football that ranks as the No. 1 facility in the country.
… But the Ducks aren’t satisfied. The HDC is under construction for an expansion that will be a game changer for the Ducks and their recruiting efforts.
In an exclusive interview with reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning reveals his favorite part of the expansion.
“Probably more than anything, just the fact that Oregon continues to prove that we're going to be the best of the best,” Lanning said. “When you get here and you're like, these are unbelievable facilities for our players. We talk about living off the land. And then they find out that it's only gonna get better… There's a lot of benefits to this new building that are going to be really special and directly impact our student athletes.”
The details of the construction includes moving the two outdoor practice fields from their current location. Renderings for the new practice field went viral for their futuristic appeal. The new facility size is expected to be a massive 140,000 square feet The enhancements also include an additional 30,000 square feet of renovations of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
“… The way we're gonna be able to do prehab and rehab with our players, the setup with our locker room and the convenience of being able to move in and out. The way that we can teach from a walkthrough setting to a meeting room, the way we're going to be able to feed our guys.”
Lanning added with a smile, “It’s super cool looking.”
The project is fully donor-funded and allows for the other Oregon teams to have more access to the Moshofsky Center, where the football team currently practices indoors.
Construction began shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 season, with a target finish date of 2029.
The Hatfield-Dowlin Complex was completed in 2013 and introduced self-cleansing lockers, one of Nike's finest innovations. The facilities grabbed headlines and turned heads with the use of marble in the showers and Ferrari leather chairs. Oregon was one of the initial programs to include a barber shop into its player lounge.
As the Ducks continue to invest in their facilities, Oregon is set to host an exciting gauntlet of opponents (and their fans) on the 2025 football schedule. Teams who will visit Autzen Stadium include:
Montana State
Oklahoma State
Oregon State
Indiana Hoosiers
Wisconsin Badgers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
USC Trojans
The home games are a chance for the Ducks to impress on the field and off, as many of the opposing fans will be visiting Eugene for the first time.
The Ducks are on a mission to defend their 2024-25 Big Ten Championship title this season. The Ducks kick off the new season on August 30 at 1 p.m. PT against Montana State.