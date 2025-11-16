Ducks Digest

Three Biggest Takeaways from Oregon's Win Over Minnesota

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks took care of business against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night, giving Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team an extra day of rest before hosting the USC Trojans. Three biggest takeaways from Oregon's win over Minnesota.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Autzen Stadium
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Autzen Stadium / oregon ducks on si darby winte
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 on Friday night, giving Oregon an extra day to rest and recover before the No. 17 USC Trojans travel to Eugene. While the Ducks might have a relatively stress-free Saturday in week 12, Oregon most likely needs to win out in order to make the College Football Playoff.

As the Ducks start to look ahead to USC, what are the biggest takeaways from Friday's win?

3. Offense Continues to Flex Depth, Versatility

oregon ducks quarterback dante moore uniform combination helmet nike nil autzen stadium dan lanning dakorien moore injury
Oregon Ducks freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers / oregon ducks on si darby winter

With Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Gary Bryant Jr. missing the game with injuries, the Ducks two leading receivers were tight end Kenyon Sadiq and tight end Jamari Johnson. Sadiq finished the game with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown while Johnson totaled 57 receiving yards on four catches.

Behind the tight end duo, Oregon receiver Malik Benson logged 51 yards on two catches, followed by Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan's three catches for 36 yards and a toe-tap touchdown.

Meanwhile, Oregon also got the job done in the ground game, averaging 6.0 yards per carry as a team. Ducks running back Noah Whittington rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, followed by Oregon running back Jordon Davison's 57 yards and his two touchdown rushes.

The Ducks offensive line shuffled a bit as right tackle Alex Harkey returned from an ankle injury, and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon shifted to the right side to join Harkey. Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli swapped with Pregnon and moved to left guard, and the Ducks did not miss a beat. Led by center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Oregon's offensive line play will have a major effect on the team's postseason hopes.

Oregon Ducks Minnesota Golden Gophers Dan Lanning Dante Moore three biggest takeaways big ten pj fleck dakorien moor
Oregon running back Jordon Davison finds the end zone for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. How Elite Can Oregon's Defense Be?

Oregon's defense ranks No. 3 in the country in yards allowed per game, and the Ducks allow the sixth-fewest points per game in the nation at 13.7 total. Through the air, the Ducks defense is averaging 127.3 passing yards given up per game, good for the No. 1 spot in the country. Ohio State is not far behind, giving up 128.7 passing yards per game.

Oregon Ducks Minnesota Golden Gophers Dan Lanning Dante Moore three biggest takeaways big ten pj fleck dakorien moore
Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest weakness for Oregon's defense might be on fourth down as the Ducks are allowing a conversion nearly 70 percent of opponents' attempts.

Still, Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti showed their ability to be disruptive forces, while the middle of the Ducks' defensive line is held down primarily A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. Tuioti and Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney recorded sacks against Minnesota while five different Ducks record a tackle for loss.

1. Dante Moore

It felt like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had not played a clean-weather game in a month, and he took advantage of a dry night on Friday. Moore finished with 306 and two touchdowns, but his completion rate of 90 percent might be the most impressive part of his performance. He threw the ball 30 times and only three of Moore's pass attempts fell incomplete.

Oregon Ducks Minnesota Golden Gophers Dan Lanning Dante Moore three biggest takeaways big ten pj fleck dakorien moore
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore nearly overthrew long completions down the sideline to Benson and Sadiq, and the Ducks pass catchers turned in some highlight plays in order to come down with the ball. Still, Moore was practically perfect against Minnesota.

After the game, Lanning gave his thoughts on the quarterback's performance, praising Moore for his leadership in the process.

“I think it's a great performance by Dante. I think he'd be the first to tell you too, some unbelievable catches within that, some great protection, really efficient today on offense, which is pleasing to see those guys go out there. But there's some unbelievable catches that were made that’s a great indicator of how the offense is operating, but it's a team award, really,” Lanning said.

