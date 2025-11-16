Three Biggest Takeaways from Oregon's Win Over Minnesota
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 42-13 on Friday night, giving Oregon an extra day to rest and recover before the No. 17 USC Trojans travel to Eugene. While the Ducks might have a relatively stress-free Saturday in week 12, Oregon most likely needs to win out in order to make the College Football Playoff.
As the Ducks start to look ahead to USC, what are the biggest takeaways from Friday's win?
3. Offense Continues to Flex Depth, Versatility
With Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Gary Bryant Jr. missing the game with injuries, the Ducks two leading receivers were tight end Kenyon Sadiq and tight end Jamari Johnson. Sadiq finished the game with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown while Johnson totaled 57 receiving yards on four catches.
Behind the tight end duo, Oregon receiver Malik Benson logged 51 yards on two catches, followed by Ducks receiver Jeremiah McClellan's three catches for 36 yards and a toe-tap touchdown.
Meanwhile, Oregon also got the job done in the ground game, averaging 6.0 yards per carry as a team. Ducks running back Noah Whittington rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, followed by Oregon running back Jordon Davison's 57 yards and his two touchdown rushes.
The Ducks offensive line shuffled a bit as right tackle Alex Harkey returned from an ankle injury, and left guard Emmanuel Pregnon shifted to the right side to join Harkey. Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli swapped with Pregnon and moved to left guard, and the Ducks did not miss a beat. Led by center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, Oregon's offensive line play will have a major effect on the team's postseason hopes.
2. How Elite Can Oregon's Defense Be?
Oregon's defense ranks No. 3 in the country in yards allowed per game, and the Ducks allow the sixth-fewest points per game in the nation at 13.7 total. Through the air, the Ducks defense is averaging 127.3 passing yards given up per game, good for the No. 1 spot in the country. Ohio State is not far behind, giving up 128.7 passing yards per game.
The biggest weakness for Oregon's defense might be on fourth down as the Ducks are allowing a conversion nearly 70 percent of opponents' attempts.
Still, Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti showed their ability to be disruptive forces, while the middle of the Ducks' defensive line is held down primarily A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander. Tuioti and Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney recorded sacks against Minnesota while five different Ducks record a tackle for loss.
1. Dante Moore
It felt like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had not played a clean-weather game in a month, and he took advantage of a dry night on Friday. Moore finished with 306 and two touchdowns, but his completion rate of 90 percent might be the most impressive part of his performance. He threw the ball 30 times and only three of Moore's pass attempts fell incomplete.
Moore nearly overthrew long completions down the sideline to Benson and Sadiq, and the Ducks pass catchers turned in some highlight plays in order to come down with the ball. Still, Moore was practically perfect against Minnesota.
After the game, Lanning gave his thoughts on the quarterback's performance, praising Moore for his leadership in the process.
“I think it's a great performance by Dante. I think he'd be the first to tell you too, some unbelievable catches within that, some great protection, really efficient today on offense, which is pleasing to see those guys go out there. But there's some unbelievable catches that were made that’s a great indicator of how the offense is operating, but it's a team award, really,” Lanning said.