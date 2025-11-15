Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Came Back From Injury And Delivered Wild Plays
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks may have survived an upset scare at Iowa in week 11 but it was apparent that they missed their offensive weapons out due to injury. Oregon beat 42-13 on a night where the Ducks offense shined.
Tight end Kenyon Sadiq was among the players sidelines versus the Hawkeyes. Sadiq’s return to the Oregon lineup was noticeable against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. After the officials ruled on two separate drives that Sadiq was short of the end zone on highlight receptions, he finally scored his first of the game in the final minute of the first half.
Kenyon Sadiq, Walking Highlight Reel
The tight end notched six receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in just the first half. His first viral catch occurred during the first drive. Quarterback Dante Moore threw a 23-yard pass, which Sadiq dove for but landed just short of the endzone.
Heading into halftime, Sadiq avoided a tackle, muscled his way past the Gophers’ defense, and found the endzone. To the dismay of the fans at Autzen Stadium, the play wasn’t ruled a touchdown, and that call was upheld after the review.
It didn’t end up mattering, as Sadiq scored on the next play. Moore threw a 12-yard pass, and Sadiq put the team up 28-6 entering halftime.
Sadiq was questionable before kickoff after missing the previous matchup. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. were both ruled out, limiting Moore’s top targets. Sadiq’s absence in week 11 was seemingly precautionary with the long season in mind.
“Kenyon has had lingering injuries since the Rutgers game, where he makes a big catch in the end zone,” coach Dan Lanning said. “We just want to give him the ability to try to recover from that because he's tried to practice and it hasn't been what it needed to be.”
Sadiq’s first-half touchdown was his first since scoring twice at Rutgers on Oct. 18. He only tallied one reception against Wisconsin for six yards. The tight end is now up to six touchdowns on the season.
Oregon Offense Looking Sharp Despite Depleted Roster
The Ducks were without two of their leading receivers this season in Moore and Bryant, as well as one of their leading receivers from a year ago in Evan Stewart.
Malik Benson's role at wide receiver became more important than ever with a depleted room. He caught a 38-yard dime early in the game to move he chains. Sadiq and his fellow tight end Jamari Johnson both posted over 40 receiving yards, and three different running backs caught multiple passes.
Jeremiah McClellan was the other wide receiver who stepped up to the occasion under the Friday night lights. The redshirt freshman caught a pair of passes and scored the team’s fifth touchdown of the game in the third quarter.
The Ducks had more yards of total offense by the time the third quarter against Minnesota ended than they had in the entirety of the game versus Iowa. Moore also had an improved outing at quarterback after not completing a touchdown pass against the Hawkeyes.