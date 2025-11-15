Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Minnesota
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) handled business against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten), winning 42-13 while fans across Autzen Stadium were rocking the fashionable cowboy hat giveaway.
Minnesota may still lead the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 33, but it was the Ducks' defense that made the statement. Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's unit held the Golden Gophers to just 200 total yards of offense in the 42-13 victory.
The biggest winners came mostly on the offensive end under the tutelage of redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who put together a complete four quarters of domination.
Winner: Dante Moore's ability to find anyone in stride
Oregon came into this matchup with just four wide receivers on scholarship available. That meant no true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore (knee) and redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (ankle).
That didn't matter to Moore. After not playing his best performance at the Iowa Hawkeyes, he looked night and day the following week against Minnesota. Moore was carving up Minnesota coach PJ Fleck's defense through the air after finishing with a near-perfect 27-for-30 completions for 306 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He can have anyone on this roster fill out the routes, and the star quarterback will make sure to put it on the money.
It's been said multiple times, but one of the largest reasons for Moore's success is due to the overall strength and depth of his offensive line. With redshirt senior Alex Harkey being put back in at the right tackle position, this group was jump-started back to the level they are capable of.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
Winner: The return of Kenyon Sadiq
After missing last week's road victory over Iowa with an unknown injury, junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq returned to the lineup and was Moore's favorite target. He had a team-high eight receptions for 96 receiving yards and one touchdown while averaging 12.0 yards per catch.
Sadiq is considered to be the best tight end in the nation with his soft hands combined elite blocking skills, but the Ducks have another special tight end to play alongside him. Redshirt sophomore Jamari Johnson (57 receiving yards on four receptions) has stepped up in his absence and has a bright future with the program once Sadiq leaves for the NFL Draft,
Loser: The return of Darius Taylor II
Minnesota junior running back Darius Taylor II made his return to the gridiron, as he hasn't played since suffering an undisclosed injury against the Hawkeyes on Oct. 25. He's been dealing with injuries throughout the 2025 season (out at California Golden Bears and vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights with a hamstring injury).
Oregon's defense held the star to just 57 rushing yards on 10 carries, making him pretty much obsolete in Fleck's offensive scheme. Just 62 rushing yards in total for the Golden Gophers.
Winner: Jordon Davison
True freshman running back Jordon Davison has been as reliable as anyone in the deep Ducks' running back room. He continues to stand out with the heavy ground attack after putting together another multiple-scoring performance with two touchdowns and 57 rushing yards on seven carries. Tonight was his third game of the year with 2+ touchdowns.
Oregon has 23 touchdowns scored by a true freshman this season, the third most in FBS since 2020. Davison has scored 12 of those said touchdowns.
Winner: Noah Whittington
Nothing is cooler than scoring a touchdown on your son's birthday. Senior running back Noah Whittington powered himself through the entire Golden Gophers' defense for a 40-yard touchdown run, showing flashes of the legendary Marshawn Lynch.
It was nearly disastrous at the end, as he almost dropped the ball early before he passed the goal line. Then, it almost slipped out of Whittington's hands again for a near touchback.
Thankfully, the call was upheld after review and his son can have that memory for the rest of his life. Whittington ended up with a team-high 72 rushing yards on eight runs.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning moves to 33-0 against unranked opponents in the AP poll, 24-2 at home during his tenure in Eugene. Next on this tough slate of conference opponents to end the regular season is the No. 17 USC Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) for Senior Night on Saturday, Nov. 22.