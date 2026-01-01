Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Win Over Texas Tech

The Oregon Ducks beat to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0 in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day, advancing to the Peach Bowl where they await the winner of the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Indiana and No. 9 Alabama. The Ducks' appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals will be the second in program history.

Oregon's defense dominated throughout the game, and the Ducks offense survived some early miscues to ultimately secure the win.

Turnover Battle

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the Orange Bowl, Texas Tech led the nation with 22 forced fumbles, and the Red Raiders' turnover margin of plus-17 was tied with Indiana for the best in the country. However, Oregon won the turnover battle in resounding fashion against Texas Tech.

In the first half, Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. intercepted Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton, and Finney also recovered a fumble forced by Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher. In the third quarter, Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei stripped the ball away from Morton, setting up the Ducks' first touchdown of the game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was intercepted by Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts, and the Ducks were stopped four times on fourth down by the Red Raiders, but Oregon's defense was unrelenting.

The Red Raiders were threatening to score before Finney registered his second interception of the game, this one in the end zone.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) stands on the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Miscues on Offense

Oregon's offense left some points on the board, especially in the first half. A fumbled exchange by Moore and a couple of bad snaps from Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu kept Oregon out of rhythm on offense. Texas Tech's defense deserves credit for making the Ducks look out of sync, only allowing two touchdowns all game, including one in the final seconds.

The impact of Oregon's offensive mistakes was lessened thanks to the Ducks defense suffocating the Red Raiders offense. Still, will Oregon be able to clean things up moving forward?

On the ground, the Ducks averaged 1.4 yards per carry, rushing the ball 47 times for 64 yards. Texas Tech's defense turned in nine tackles for loss and two sacks, exposing Oregon's offensive line at times.

Atticus Sappington

Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington kicks a field goal as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon hasn't always had a reliable kicker, but Sappington was nearly perfect on Thursday. He started the scoring for the Ducks in the first half, drilling a 50-yard field goal and a 39-yard field goal. In the fourth quarter, Sappington extended Oregon's lead to 16-0 with a 43-yard field goal make. He missed his fourth field goal attempt, a 36-yard try, but Sappington's reliability will be key as the Ducks look to make a run in the College Football Playoff.

In general, the Ducks' special teams were effective against Texas Tech. In addition to a successful fake punt, Oregon receiver Malik Benson had a 28-yard punt return.

