What Oregon Center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu Said About Dante Moore's Response to Indiana Loss

Quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 8 Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss since 2023 to No. 3 Indiana, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning as well as center Iapani 'Poncho' Laloulu shared their impressions of Moore's response.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) arrives with his teammates before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In the No. 8 Oregon Ducks' loss to the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore appeared to struggle throughout the game, managing only one touchdown early in the first quarter and throwing two late fourth-quarter interceptions.

Despite Moore's performance, both his teammate and Ducks coach, Dan Lanning, say he is responding well.

Growing As A Leader

Oregon football quarterback Dante Moore speaks about his mother who had breast cancer during a rally for the Power of Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. / Miranda Cyr/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Indiana, Moore threw for a season low 186 passing yards and completed 62 percent of his passes, another season low. A performance like that can have a strain on a player, but Lanning spoke with the media and alluded to the fact that Moore is just fine.

“I think he’s handled it the right way,” Lanning said. “Everybody looks internally and then goes back and says, ‘OK, what could I have improved on, what could I have done better?’ And I think he saw a lot of moments in that game that he could have played to a higher degree and what he’s capable of.”

Moore's ability to respond internally is a step in the right direction from a personal development perspective, but his development as a leader in the locker room is starting to show.

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Oct. 15, starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laluolu met with the media and detailed how Moore is growing as a leader, and helping to shift the mood in the locker room.

"Dante came in with a lot of juice. He's been coming in and emphasizing that everyone has a lot of juice and energy," Laloulu said. "Another thing he's been emphasizing, and me as a leader too, is to make sure we have joy in this game, and to have fun, because at the end of the day, it's hard."

Oregon's Offensive Line Took Credit For Moore

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, left, Lipe Moala and Isaiah World dance to the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore's low completion percentage and high number of interceptions were largely due to the pressure he faced in the pocket. He entered the matchup with just one recorded sack, but he left being sacked six times, bringing his season total to seven.

"I take ownership of every one of them. That's under us. Me as a leader too, I have to learn from that," Laloulu continued. "Obviously, as an offensive line, you don't want to see something like that, but I know my guys and coach [A'lique] Terry and the Law Firm are going to get it right and focus on what we've got to learn."

Having an offensive line that respects and cares about their quarterback to such a high level is instrumental in not only Moore's success but Oregon's as a whole.

The offensive leadership being seemingly on the same page for owning up to mistakes and having a desire to improve on them -- is vital for locker room morale and Oregon's chances to get back on track.

The opportunity for Moore and Laloulu to prove that the offense is connected again will come on Saturday, Oct. 18, when the Ducks hit the road to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

