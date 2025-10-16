Oregon Ducks' New Uniforms Are Built to Impress Recruits Nationwide
For the first time in program history, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks will fly to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. To celebrate the occasion, and continue Oregon's hype on the recruiting trail, the Ducks will wear an all-white uniform accentuated with a white marble helmet.
Modeled by senior wide receiver Malik Benson, Oregon's uniform combination is based on the "Warp Speed" all white (with black and silver details) jersey from the "Generation O" line released in 2024.
In a call back to Oregon's early 2000's diamond plate jersey shoulders, Oregon's arm and leg wraps will match the diamond plate design seen on the "Warp Speed's" collar and shoulder details. The Ducks wills also wear a new helmet combination featuring a white marble base with black wings and black face cage.
Why Oregon's Uniforms Are Important to Recruiting
When asking college football fans and future athletes their impressions of the Ducks, one of the first things that will likely be brought up is Oregon's innovation for uniforms.
For their first ever game at SHI Stadium, a flashy uniform like the Ducks chose continues to push the brand messaging that Oregon is at the forefront of college football. Unique uniforms not only appeal to younger generations of athletes, they also show that Oregon is willing to invest in their athletes in all facets to consistently be a nationally relevant (and dominant) program.
When asked about his recruitment to Oregon, defensive back recruit Na'eem Offord pointed out Oregon's history of innovative style and connection to sportswear company Nike and the company's founder Phil Knight.
"He played a big role, like a huge, big role," Offord said of Knight. "He's actually waiting on me to get up there, he's got a lot of stuff planned for me. He's gonna help me make my shoe."
What the Fans Should Wear to Match
Oregon Duck fans are encouraged to wear green to match the Ducks' uniform. Seven of Oregon's games this season are green-outs.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Looking Forward to Oregon's Tie Dye Game
With Oregon releasing a Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman inspired "Shoe Duck" uniform for their Oregon State game, and a "Mummy Duck" special cleats, uniform accessories, and pregame kits for their Penn State White Out win, many Duck fans are looking forward to another unique theme the Ducks teased before the start of the season: Wisconsin's tie dye game at Autzen Stadium.
The tie dye theme is a tribute to the rock band, The Grateful Dead, which toured in Eugene several times from the 1970's to the 1990's.
Though nothing is confirmed uniform wise for the tie dye game, the Ducks previously dropped a Nike Air Max 90 shoe design featuring tie dye and Oregon Duck symbols merged with Grateful Dead icons.
Even other Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.