The word “confidence” was mentioned multiple times during Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola’s press conference following the No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ decisive 45-7 victory over Michigan State.

When describing his touchdown connection with wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Raiola spoke to the confidence he has in his relationship with the wide receiver.

"Very confident. Like you said, third down, Coach Jay [Johnson] dials it up. You know, made in-game adjustment, you know, like you said, the passing game took a little while. He, Coach J [Jay Johnson] made an adjustment and we saw what we wanted and we let it rip. So... That was a full unit effort. O-line protected and we were able to score a touchdown there."

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Confidence is a key word to describe the way this Oregon team has been playing. The Ducks appear to have flipped a switch since their loss to Illinois, a defeat that at the time looked like it had ended their College Football Playoff hopes. However, that has not been the case.

The chaotic nature of the college football season across the Big Ten and other conferences, combined with Oregon’s statement road victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, has put the Ducks back in position to potentially secure an at-large bid. A major part of that resurgence has been Raiola, who has found consistency at quarterback after experiencing some ups and downs throughout the season.

Against Michigan State, Raiola was a prime example of that newfound consistency. Despite some struggles along the offensive line that resulted in him being sacked three times, he helped fuel a dominant offensive performance that sent a message to the College Football Playoff committee that Oregon is still a team to be reckoned with.

Raiola completed 21 of 34 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown came on a 31-yard connection with Moore early in the fourth quarter, capped by a one-handed grab in the end zone to extend Oregon’s lead to 38-7.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the bigger story is what Raiola has done beyond Friday night. He has now gone four consecutive games without a turnover and six straight games without throwing an interception, extending his streak to 192 consecutive pass attempts without a pick. During Oregon’s four-game winning streak, he has completed 88 of 133 passes for 1,168 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That consistency has not only given Raiola confidence in himself but has helped instill confidence throughout the rest of the team. And a confident Oregon team is a dangerous one, especially with its postseason aspirations still alive and the Ducks seemingly finding their stride at the right time.

Dylan Raiola on Passing Rhythm & Postgame Takeaways

"I wouldn't call them issues. I would just say their game plan was don't let us pass the ball, which is why we rushed for... I don't even know where it's at. We rushed for a lot of yards, and we started to find our rhythm a little late, later than last week. But overall, I'm proud of this team, proud of this win. I think there's a lot to grow from. And there's a lot to celebrate in terms of growth. So we'll fly back, get home and watch some games tomorrow and then get back and get ready to go next week."

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) passses against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two-Minute Drill & Fake Field Goal

"Yeah, I mean, we practice it every week, every Thursday and it always shows up in the game. And, you know, after the previous drive, we got three points and it kind of felt like things weren't necessarily going how we thought."

"And Coach [Dan] Lanning just calmed me down. He showed, he was like, 'You're gonna get the ball back with, you know, X amount of time,' like right where we want it to be. And just being able to execute at a high level, I think helped our game. And then I actually had no idea we were doing that fake, but Coach [Dan] Lanning about punched air out of me when he scored."

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Dylan Raiola on Double-Dipping & Red Zone Growth

"We knew coming out of the half, we call it double dipping, scoring before and scoring after. And I think we were able to impose our will, being able to run the football the way we did. We got the guys to throw it, but being able to show that we can run the football I think is very effective. And, you know, scoring touchdowns in the red zone was one of our improvements from last week. I still think there's more opportunities to score. But overall, I think that was a growth moment for us."

Sideline Passion & O-Line Accountability

"Yeah, regardless what happens, like, I know all those guys on a personal level and, you know, they always know I want the best for them. And I don't think a little passion, a little passionate conversations is too bad. They responded very well, as you saw the second half and proud of those guys. There's a few moments where I could have maneuvered the pocket a little bit better, but that's what watching film and growing's for, and get ready for next week."

Dylan Raiola on Coaching Staff Faith & Penalty Cleanup

"Very confident. Especially Coach [Dan] Lanning, the way he attacks and the way he prepares his team, it makes it easy to follow and play hard for a guy like that. And we're confident. You know, we have some disciplinary things we need to clean up multiple weeks in a row. That's not us. That's not our brand. But we'll get it fixed, I promise you that. And, yeah, I mean, all the confidence in the world in our coaching staff."

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playoff Standard & Late-Season Surge

"I just think that guys are starting to see, like, when we play to our standard, and it's just a simple way of doing it. It's just each guy doing their job. It's cliche, but that's just what it is. And, yeah, I think we're starting to play our best football towards the end, and that's what Coach [Dan] Lanning was wanting. He told us that before the season even started. And, you know, hopefully we get in this thing, because there's a lot of guys in that locker room that put a lot into it. And I think we'll take advantage of our opportunity."

Dylan Raiola Breaks Down Four-Game Turnover-Free Streak

"I'm confident. You know, if you go back over the four games, there's some throws where I'm like, 'Oh, that could've been a pick, that could've been a pick.' But without beating myself up too much, I feel like at this point, that I should know when I can cut one loose or if I need to hold back."

"And there are a few times today, two to be exact, where I wish I did something different with the ball. But there's also moments where, you know, throwing the ball away and getting points. So it's balancing being aggressive but also being smart. Because when we don't turn the ball over, our defense plays tremendous and we don't put them behind the eight ball."

Oregon’s Dylan Raiola throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Watching Saturday's Slate & Washington Prep

"No, I'm a true, true fan of college football. Kind of call it, like, it's a kids game for me. I love watching football. Love cheering on other QBs. Like, we all know how much we go through. And we'll for sure be watching the game up in Seattle, just because of, you know, next week. But we're gonna recover and get our bodies back, but we know we got a big one coming up."

Dylan Raiola on Picking Spots & Staying Calculated

"Yeah, absolutely. It's an ability thing that I have to kind of, like, control myself with. I was blessed with whatever, make throws and all that. But, yeah, it's being calculated with my throws. Coach [Dan] Lanning calls it an assassin. Sniper only gets one shot, so when that shot comes, you throw it and you make sure you hit it."

"And I feel like we've done a good job of that so far. There's a lot left in the chamber. I looked at our call sheet and we had a lot more bullets left, but, um, it'll be good. We'll get back to work and be excited for next week."

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