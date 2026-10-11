Oregon Ducks' Upset Loss Produces Unlikely Betting Winner

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks made rapper/producer 50 Cent, a potentially many more bettors, a lot richer in a stunning way that didn't favor the home team on Oct. 10.

Oregon absorbed its second loss of the season, taking the 17-15 defeat at the hands of No. 21 UCLA inside Autzen Stadium. Yet Bruins head coach Bob Chesney nor his team rise as the only big winners here.

The music star who dropped the 2007 hit "I Get Money" certainly did just that, as he revealed.

The Big Payout 50 Cent Secured Thanks to Oregon Loss

Mayor Tom Arceneaux and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson officially opened Humor & Harmony Festival Thursday afternoon during a ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Aug. 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Turns out the renown star born Curtis Jackson, known as 50 Cent, called for UCLA to knock off Oregon through one Instagram post.

Jackson learned that Chesney listens to one of his classic songs "Many Men (Wish Dish)" off his critically acclaimed "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" album from 2002-2003. Chesney made the admission to ESPN college football/NFL reporter Paolo Uggetti prior to the UCLA at Oregon showdown. The first-year Bruins coach bobbed his head to the song during a 7:15 in the morning practice session.

So Jackson took to Instagram to boldly pick Oregon to go down, making his post 24 hours before kickoff. Well, Jackson revealed he's officially richer after sticking with the Bruins.

Feb 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; 50 Cent throws t-shirts to fans during the second half of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Told you I bet 100k ($100,000) they gave me 450k ($450,000). When I tell you something, next time eat fool," Jackson told his followers in the caption. " BIG BAG. UCLA covered. I knew they was not coming to lose. [Now] 5-0 I can feel it!"

According to odds from DraftKings, UCLA's moneyline odds to beat Oregon were +320 shortly before kickoff.

So Jackson nearly walks away with $500,000 here after betting big on the Bruins to stun the college football world. He didn't hesistate to "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" in this moment. UCLA, meanwhile, turned to its own "Power" in helping impress the man who produced the hit Starz series that produced actors Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr., plus brought out other cast members like R&B singer/rapper Mary J. Blige and fellow Hip-Hop legend Method Man.

Oregon Must Regain Position of Power

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon must pick up the debris of its second self destruction of the 2026 season.

Although this loss puts the Ducks in a desperate situation to regain their position of power in the rugged Big Ten Conference. Oregon just absorbed their first loss in Big Ten action. And now against a team that's envisioning finding themselves in the Big Ten title contender club right away under Chesney.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon must get up right away, because the rest of the schedule becomes even more relentless after watching UCLA put the nation on notice. The Ducks still have Ohio State in Columbus down the road. Halloween opponent Northwestern, now featuring ex-Ducks coach Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator, looks more improved too. Even the Oct. 17 foe Nebraska is likely irate over struggling to complete the upset against defending national champ Indiana on the same day of the Oregon loss.

The Ducks will need to win out and see what external factors play their way to possibly sneak into both the conference championship game or even the College Football Playoffs. Especially after the underdog went out on top in Eugene.

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