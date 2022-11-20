Bo Nix Available for Oregon vs. Utah
Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Bo Nix will be available tonight against the Utes.
The veteran quarterback took snaps on the first offensive drive for the Ducks after being listed as a game-time decision heading into Saturday. He was seen on the field in full pads going through warmups prior to kickoff.
This is a significant update for the Ducks as Nix has been the team's best player all season and exited with an injury late in the fourth quarter last week against the Washington Huskies with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
Furthermore, the offense has looked completely different this season when led by Nix, compared to redshirt freshman Ty Thompson, who's played sparingly in blowouts this season and came in for four straight run plays during last week's loss to Washington.
The Ducks are looking for revenge against the Utes after being dominated twice last year. They'll need Nix and everyone else available to get the win Saturday night and keep their Pac-12 title hopes alive.
