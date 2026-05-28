Three Former Oregon Quarterbacks Earn Eye-Catching Rank in NFL

A new ranking of the NFL's best to worst starting quarterbacks contains three former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks.

Oregon’s reputation for producing top-tier quarterbacks keeps growing, with much thanks to its NFL pipeline... and the success former Ducks are reaching once they hit the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the 2025 season, former Ducks quarterbacks led all college programs in total NFL regular season passing yards, racking up 10,290.

The list of Oregon quarterbacks who started under center in 2025 includes Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders, Dillon Gabriel of the Cleveland Browns, and Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.

Ahead of the 2026 season, three of those quarterbacks were mentioned in a ranking of the best to worst quarterbacks from USA Today.

Three Former Oregon Quarterbacks Ranked Among NFL Starters

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks former players (from left) Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and quarterback Justin Herbert (10) pose after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The former Ducks, ranked on the list are:

No. 9 Justin Herbert

No. 19 Bo Nix

No. 22 Tyler Shough

The ranking brings up two interesting takeaways.

First of all, three projected NFL starting quarterbacks with Oregon ties is a big deal. Oregon is tied as the most represented college program in this ranking along with the Oklahoma Sooners (Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Caleb Williams) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (Patrick Mahomes, Tyler Shough, Baker Mayfield.)

Second of all, Nix's No. 19 ranking is surprisingly low. A broken ankle in Denver’s win over the Buffalo Bills ended Nix’s season just before the AFC Championship game, but not before he delivered his first playoff win. Nix also helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nix is entering this third season in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. At the time, Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a list by PFF. The Duck alum has proven many doubters wrong in two seasons but apparently, he has to keep rewriting the outside perception.

Nix has also maintained a strong presence within the Oregon football program in Eugene.

In fact, his name came up quickly in a recent exclusive interview with former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher and Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Boettcher, who played with and was good friends with Nix at Oregon, did not hesitate when asked who his dream first tackle in the NFL would be.

"I'd love to tackle Bo Nix as my first tackle," Boettcher said with a grin.

Nov 7, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Tyler Shough (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Stanford Cardinals at Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Boettcher was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, so his "dream tackle" will have to wait. The Colts and the Broncos don't play each other in the regular season but could meet up in the NFL Playoffs as each are members in the AFC Conference.

Oregon's NFL Starting Quarterbacks

Oregon fans again get to cheer on their fan favorites on Sundays this season, including likely three starting quarterbacks.

Herbert, a Eugene-native, still frequents his home town as his legacy in the league continues to strengthen. Herbert played for Oregon for four seasons from 2016-2019, and his nine career 300-yard games are second most in program history. He hopes to push the Chargers into the playoffs this year and get his first postseason victory.

Oregon's Justin Herbert celebrates with fans at Autzen Stadium after a win over Arizona State in 2016. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shough played three seasons for the Ducks from 2018-2020. He ultimately entered the transfer portal after a tough 2020 season that saw the Ducks go 4-3. Shough recently visited Autzen Stadium for Oregon's game vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Shough looks to build off of his nine starts from last season.

Nix played two seasons for Oregon from 2022-2023. He left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 and broke Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. A healthy Nix can be a dangerous thing for the NFL.

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