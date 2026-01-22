Why Bo Nix’s Latest Comments Matter More Than the Injury Itself

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has experienced some major heartbreak in his football career, dating back to his days in Eugene.

However, his latest moment of adversity with the Denver Broncos might be his most notable yet.

Bo Nix Opens on Unfortunate Injury With Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury near the end of Denver's thrilling 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional, putting a crushing end to his hopes of leading the Broncos to a Super Bowl.

The injury happened in the final stages of overtime when Nix and the Broncos were trying to down the ball in the right spot for kicker Will Lutz to nail the game-winning 23-yard field goal.

Nix's injury wasn't obvious, as he walked with a slight limp but didn't appear to be dealing with anything major. It wasn't until after that Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed the news.

Now, Nix is offering up his thoughts on the situation, admitting that it's some of the "most devastating football news" he's been a part of in a post on Instagram. His comments speak volumes about how he plans to handle this adversity while continuing to keep his head up along the way.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"The last few days have been hard to put into words," Nix wrote. "What started as one of the most exciting games I've ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news l've ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it. I can't express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them."

But just like he did during his days at Oregon, Nix is now shifting focus toward being a strong supporter for Broncos new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who was at Auburn in 2018 one season before Nix arrived. Stidham will start against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

"I couldn't be more proud of our guys. I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett," Nix wrote. "And I couldn't be more excited for what's next. Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me. God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We're not finished, as a matter of fact we're just getting started. We're just going to keep climbing higher."

Bo Nix's Football Heartbreak Dates Back to His Oregon Days

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. against the Liberty Flames in the first half during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: These Two Oregon Ducks Recruits Have Fans Fired Up

MORE: Bo Nix's Postgame Moment After Breaking His Ankle Is Turning Heads

MORE: Dan Lanning's Commitment To Oregon Impacting Ducks' Recruiting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Though this latest injury is certainly among the toughest things Nix has dealt with some notable adversity before.

During his final season at Oregon in 2023, the Ducks were on the cusp of making it to the final four-team College Football Playoff if not for a pair of heartbreaking losses to the Washington Huskies, with the last one coming in the Pac-12 Championship.

Instead of having a chance at leading the Ducks to a National Championship, Nix had to watch from the sidelines once again as Michael Penix Jr. and Washington punched their ticket to the CFP.

Recommended Articles