Jim Harbaugh Sends Strong Message About Justin Herbert's NFL MVP Case

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is on the brink of making history. Herbert is 300 yards away from surpassing all-time great Peyton Manning for the most passing yards through six seasons in NFL history. Herbert is the leading face of the charge of recent Oregon quarterbacks who have found a home in the NFL.

From Marcus Mariota to Herbert, to Bo Nix, to Dillon Gabriel, and soon to be Dante Moore, the Ducks have become a hub for talented throwers from all over the United States. As Herbert continues to rewrite the history books, it’s an easy advertisement every week to the possibilities of the Oregon development system and culture. His current coach, Jim Harbaugh, thinks he’s risen to MVP level.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

MVP Level Play

"Fantastic quarterback play. It's definitely MVP caliber. I mean, he's doing things game after game that are reserved for only the best that are in the game and have ever played the game. " Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said after the massive Cowboys win.

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Tech Playoff Betting Odds Make A Clear Statement

MORE: Oregon Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal Amid College Football Playoff Run

MORE: Dan Lanning’s Frustration Could Ignite Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) greet each other following a Chargers victory at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for Herbert, the odds aren’t in his favor to bring home the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, but he’s every bit of that title for the Los Angeles Chargers. In the past two weeks, Herbert has defeated Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Dak Prescott head-to-head, all three of whom are All-Pro players who are in their prime.

“I think the really cool thing about this team is, we’ve kind of taken it week by week, and we’re never looking too far ahead, and we’re never looking too far back,” Herbert said. “In the past couple of weeks, I think the defense has done such a great job of just helping us out. And today we were able to kind of help out a little bit.”

The same toughness Herbert displayed at Oregon under the Autzen lights is carrying over deep into his NFL career. Despite a broken left hand, Herbert is still absorbing punishment and rising above the obstacles placed in front of him. Herbert is eighth in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns despite losing two All-Pro offensive linemen and his top two running backs for most of the season.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) embrace following the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ducks Showdown?

What’s next for the Chargers? A showdown with the two best defenses in the NFL when they face off against the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Another fun storyline to watch is the potential for the season finale against the Broncos and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix to be for the division crown. Two Ducks who have exceeded expectations as they did in college are now facing off on the main stage.

Herbert’s been through it all, from the humble beginnings in Eugene to the grandest of stages in the NFL. However, the best appears to be ahead of him as he continues his journey to the NFL Playoffs.

Recommended Articles: