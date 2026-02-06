Bo Nix Recovery Update Points to Star Potential Despite Injury

A recovery update on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix shines a light on his NFL star potential despite the injury setback.

Nix's Denver (and former Oregon Ducks) teammate Troy Franklin gave insight into the behind the scenes work that Nix is putting in to come back even stronger from a season-ending ankle injury that occurred during Denver's thrilling 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Bo Nix Recovery Update Speaks Volumes

At Super Bowl LX radio row, Franklin, provided an exciting Nix update via KOA Radio.

"I've kind of been in the facility with him the past couple of days, the past week, man. So I've seen my guy scootin' around on his scooter," Franklin said. "He's in high, great spirits. And he's taking it day by day."

What is the deeper meaning of this update for Oregon and Denver fans who can't wait to see Nix back on the field?

Nix isn’t just rehabbing an injury... He’s showing the mental toughness of a star. Scooting around the facility with a smile, he’s keeping spirits high and proving to teammates that setbacks are temporary - which goes a long way in commanding confidence in an NFL locker room. Some athletes might have sulked to have their season cut short, but Nix is making sure he is visible to the team and approaching recovery methodically by staying engaged.

His day-by-day focus hints at a strong return that could push Denver even deeper into the NFL postseason next year. With his work ethic and leadership, Nix is just starting to scratch the surface of his NFL potential... Of course, this is something Oregon fans (and Franklin) already knew from his time in Eugene.

Also notable, is that this recovery update came from Franklin. Franklin and Nix have a very strong bond and chemistry. Franklin was Nix's favorite target at Oregon and is emerging as a go-to in Denver. 2026 will mark the fifth season that Nix and Franklin are teammates.

Bo Nix And Troy Franklin's Bond

Nix and Franklin played for the Oregon Ducks together for two seasons. Denver drafted Nix with the 12th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft as coach Sean Payton 'got his guy.' Then, the Broncos decided to draft a familiar target for Nix when they selected Franklin No. 102 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2025, Nix targeted him 104 times last season for 65 catches, 709 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. As his chemistry with Nix continues to flourish, expect even more out of Franklin in 2026.

Before the 2025 season began, Nix gave a glowing review of his confidence in Franklin.

“I think he’s confident," Nix said. “For a guy like Troy Franklin, he’s not thinking as much anymore. He’s like me. When you go through the first year, you just get kind of drowned in install, and new technique, new fundamentals, new coaches telling you different things. It can be really hard, and it can be challenging. It’s not as easy as just going out there and getting open most of the time, which is what his natural gift is.”

Bo Nix Fought Through Adversity At Oregon Too

This latest injury is just the newest hurdle in a career marked by setbacks. His resilience was on full display as he left Auburn to transfer to Oregon after a tumultuous Tigers career. He rose to the occasion in Eugene to lead the Ducks to a 10-3 record during the 2022 season.

During his final season at Oregon in 2023, Nix watched the Ducks fall just short of the College Football Playoff after two gut-wrenching losses to rival Washington, the second coming in the Pac-12 Championship.

Instead of having a chance at leading the Ducks to a National Championship, Nix had to watch from the sidelines once again as Michael Penix Jr. and Washington punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff and continued on to the National Championship.

Oregon fans will eagerly await on more injury updates as they hope to cheer on their former-Heisman Trophy finalist in 2026.

