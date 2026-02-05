What Pat Surtain II's Candid Comments Tell Us About Bo Nix’s Growth

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II believes the AFC Championship would have gone differently if former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had played.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Surtain said on Up & Adams when asked if the game is different with Nix playing. “Obviously, when you got a guy like Bo that goes down, there’s some effect towards that.”

“I think with Bo, he’s gonna bounce back even harder. He’s gonna attack the rehab, and he gonna get better from this.”

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback suffered a season-ending injury, causing him to miss the AFC Championship, in which the Broncos lost to the Patriots. Surtain is a veteran and one of the top defensive players in the NFL. His belief in Nix shows the former Duck is growing into an elite NFL player.

Bo Nix’s Growth with Oregon Ducks

Nix has shown resilience throughout his football career, going back to his time with Oregon. Before his two seasons with the Oregon Ducks, Nix spent three years with the Auburn Tigers.

With Auburn, Nix was benched halfway through the 2021 season. Transferring to play under Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Nix shifted the narrative around him and grew as a player.

In his first season with Oregon, he led the team to a 10-3 record, including a win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. Nix finished the season passing for 3,593 yards and 29 touchdowns.

While Nix could have declared for the NFL Draft, he chose to return for another season with the Ducks. Oregon went 12-2, and once again, Nix took a big step forward as a player. In 2023, he passed for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Nix passed for 915 more yards and 16 more touchdowns than he did in 2022. He also threw just three interceptions, compared to seven the year prior.

Nix’s decision to return to Oregon for a second season paid off, as he was selected No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bo Nix to Bounce Back Stronger from Injury

Since his time with the Ducks, Nix has proven his dedication and effort to grow as a player. He has spent just two seasons in the NFL and has continued to improve.

His rookie season started slowly, as Nix did not throw a touchdown until his fourth game. After starting the 2024 season 5-5, the Broncos finished 10-7, and the former Oregon quarterback led the Broncos to a playoff appearance.

The Broncos suffered a brutal Wild Card round loss, but making the postseason in his rookie season is an impressive start to Nix's NFL career.

2025 was just Nix's second year in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 record. Not only that, but the Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, the same team that knocked them out of the playoffs a year prior.

Nix did not play in the AFC Championship round due to his ankle injury, and the Denver Broncos lost 10-7 against the New England Patriots. While Nix missed out on competing in the AFC Championship, his history shows he can bounce back stronger than before when he returns to the field.

