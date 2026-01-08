Brandon Finney Catches National Attention Before Oregon vs. Indiana

Freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.’s role on the Oregon Ducks is more important than ever during the team’s College Football Playoff run. The true freshman has stepped up in the postseason so far with the secondary depth being thin.

Finney’s performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals caught national attention. He was listed as the highest-rated defensive player in ESPN’s postseason freshmen rankings ahead of the semifinals.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.’s First Postseason Hasn’t Disappointed

Finney ranked No. 2 on ESPN’s freshmen list this postseason, only behind Miami receiver Malachi Toney.

Finney started the postseason with five tackles in the first round against James Madison. He then starred in the 23-0 shutout win over Texas Tech. The cornerback recorded a career-high of six tackles in that game and caused three turnovers, including two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Finney stayed humble and credited the coaching staff when asked about his second interception postgame.

"Well, I feel like our defense is the best at preparing in the nation, so what coach Tosh Lupoi and what coach Lanning do just throughout the week, just preparing us as players, getting ready for the game plan, just helps us as players to just be ready and execute. That's our job," Finney said.

Coach Dan Lanning added that Finney did exactly what they asked him to do and added that he was “just as impressed with the fact took a knee after he caught it."

Finney recorded 40 total tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, three interception and seven passes deflected this season through the quarterfinal outing.

Lanning has preached that "if you're good enough, you're old enough" all season. Finney isn't the only freshman who's shown he ready to make inpact plays in his first year. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore and running back Jordon Davison also join him in the top-25 freshmen postseason rankings, although Davison was ruled out for the semifinal game.

Why Brandon Finney Jr. Will Be Key to Indiana Hoosiers Matchup

The Ducks lost the regular season game vs. the Indiana Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Oregon has won seven games straight since, while Indiana remains undefeated entering the semifinal.

If none of Finney’s first five games of his collegiate career weren’t considered his breakout game, then his first game against the Hoosiers certainly was. Despite the loss, Finney tallied his first collegiate interception against Indiana, and it was a 35-yard pick-six.

Finney has had seven games to continue growing his confidence playing on the collegiate since the first meeting. The Ducks haven’t lost any starters with the transfer portal opening, but the secondary depth still took a big hit with a lot of defensive backs in the portal.

Four defensive backs are listed as out for the semifinal matchup: Sione Laulea, Daylen Austin, Kingston Lopa and Solomon Davis. Finney was one of the few bright spots in the first clash between the Big Ten foes. Oregon will likely need him to have another standout performance to have a chance at securing a spot in the National Championship, especially given that the team doesn’t have many options to turn to at his position.