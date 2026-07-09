Oregon Five-Star Commit Rashad Streets Shares Confidence in Ducks' Recruiting Class

Oregon five-star edge commit Rashad Streets has been a vocal leader of the Ducks' recruiting class, at least on social media, and he recently voiced his support for four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and the rest of Oregon's wide receiver commits.

In the summer, Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has landed five-star receivers Xavier Sabb and Dakota Guerrant giving Oregon one of the best wide receiver recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle.

Rivals recently compared Douglas and the Ducks' haul of receiver recruits to Cal, Florida, and Texas A&M, highlighting Guerrant, Sabb, and three-star receiver commit Malachi Garlington, asking which school had the better group of receiver recruits committed. Guerrant revealed his opinion, believing Oregon is ahead of the pack, and Streets was quick to remind everyone that the Ducks also have Walden in the fold.

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

💯 they ain’t even include big play Tae — Rashad Streets (@Rashad_Streets) July 7, 2026

"They ain't even include big play Tae," Streets posted onto social media.

Streets has had a steady presence on social media, recruiting and advocating for fellow Oregon recruits in the class of 2027. The five-star edge teased the commitment of Sabb and has reposted other commitment announcements from prospects like Walden and four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Recruiting Class

The trio of Sabb, Guerrant, and Garlington rivals any group of wide receiver commits in the country, but adding Walden gives the Ducks another blue-chip talent to the position.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walden is considered a four-star athlete by 247Sports with the ability to play either wide receiver or defensive back, and the versatile recruit has mentioned the possibility of playing both ways after committing to Oregon. While Walden's position with the Ducks might not yet be finalized, he is the No. 3 athlete and the No. 70 overall recruit in the class of 2027, according to Rivals' rankings.

In comparison, Cal holds commitments from four-star receivers Charles Davis, Demare Dezeurn, and Zion White as well as three-star receiver Blake Gunter. Florida has four-stars Elias Pearl, Tramond Collins, and Anthony Jennings, and Texas A&M's receiver class consists of four-stars Eric McFarland and Jaden Upshaw as well as three-stars Damani Warren and Trey Haddad.

The Ducks are the only team to have a five-star receiver committed, and Oregon has two top talents in Sabb and Guerrant joining the program. In fact, the Ducks' recruiting class as a whole is one of the highest-rated in the country.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027

According to Rivals' rankings, Oregon's class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation, behind only Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning listens to a reporter’s question during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rashad Streets, five-star edge

Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

Xavier Sabb, five-star wide receiver

Hayden Stepp, four-star cornerback

Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

Tae Walden Jr., four-star athlete

Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Brandon Lockley, four-star linebacker

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

Anthony Cartwright III, four-star athlete

Malakai Taufoou, four-star safety

Avery Michael, four-star offensive tackle

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman

Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman

Josh Christensen, three-star edge

George VanSandt, three-star tight end

Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

Ducks coach Dan Lanning has elevated the talent level in Eugene, bringing in dynamic wide receivers like Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, and the recruiting class of 2027 appears to be no different.

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