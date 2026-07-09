Oregon Five-Star Commit Rashad Streets Shares Confidence in Ducks' Recruiting Class
Oregon five-star edge commit Rashad Streets has been a vocal leader of the Ducks' recruiting class, at least on social media, and he recently voiced his support for four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. and the rest of Oregon's wide receiver commits.
In the summer, Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has landed five-star receivers Xavier Sabb and Dakota Guerrant giving Oregon one of the best wide receiver recruiting classes in the 2027 cycle.
Rivals recently compared Douglas and the Ducks' haul of receiver recruits to Cal, Florida, and Texas A&M, highlighting Guerrant, Sabb, and three-star receiver commit Malachi Garlington, asking which school had the better group of receiver recruits committed. Guerrant revealed his opinion, believing Oregon is ahead of the pack, and Streets was quick to remind everyone that the Ducks also have Walden in the fold.
"They ain't even include big play Tae," Streets posted onto social media.
Streets has had a steady presence on social media, recruiting and advocating for fellow Oregon recruits in the class of 2027. The five-star edge teased the commitment of Sabb and has reposted other commitment announcements from prospects like Walden and four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.
Oregon Ducks' Wide Receiver Recruiting Class
The trio of Sabb, Guerrant, and Garlington rivals any group of wide receiver commits in the country, but adding Walden gives the Ducks another blue-chip talent to the position.
Walden is considered a four-star athlete by 247Sports with the ability to play either wide receiver or defensive back, and the versatile recruit has mentioned the possibility of playing both ways after committing to Oregon. While Walden's position with the Ducks might not yet be finalized, he is the No. 3 athlete and the No. 70 overall recruit in the class of 2027, according to Rivals' rankings.
In comparison, Cal holds commitments from four-star receivers Charles Davis, Demare Dezeurn, and Zion White as well as three-star receiver Blake Gunter. Florida has four-stars Elias Pearl, Tramond Collins, and Anthony Jennings, and Texas A&M's receiver class consists of four-stars Eric McFarland and Jaden Upshaw as well as three-stars Damani Warren and Trey Haddad.
The Ducks are the only team to have a five-star receiver committed, and Oregon has two top talents in Sabb and Guerrant joining the program. In fact, the Ducks' recruiting class as a whole is one of the highest-rated in the country.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027
According to Rivals' rankings, Oregon's class is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 in the nation, behind only Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
- Rashad Streets, five-star edge
- Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver
- Xavier Sabb, five-star wide receiver
- Hayden Stepp, four-star cornerback
- Will Mencl, four-star quarterback
- Semaj Stanford, four-star safety
- Tae Walden Jr., four-star athlete
- Toa Satele, four-star linebacker
- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman
- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back
- Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge
- Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback
- Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman
- Brandon Lockley, four-star linebacker
- Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman
- Anthony Cartwright III, four-star athlete
- Malakai Taufoou, four-star safety
- Avery Michael, four-star offensive tackle
- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
- Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman
- Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman
- Josh Christensen, three-star edge
- George VanSandt, three-star tight end
- Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver
Ducks coach Dan Lanning has elevated the talent level in Eugene, bringing in dynamic wide receivers like Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, and the recruiting class of 2027 appears to be no different.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.