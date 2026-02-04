Brother Of Oregon Quarterback Nearing Decision Between Ducks And Nebraska

Quarterback Dayton Raiola is a top-uncommitted recruit in the state of Georgia, who is also the brother of college football star and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola. The younger Raiola currently attends arguably the best program in the nation, as he attends Buford High School, which is where he has spent his past three seasons following his brother being the starter for one season.

Raiola helped lead his team to the state championship this year, which is where they defeated Carrollton High School, and was named the national championship high school program by many outlets, including MaxPreps. Raiola was previosuly committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but he ultimately decommitted from the program prior to his brother entering his name into the transfer portal.

Dayton Raiola Set to Sign on Wednesday

Raiola is now set to make his decision after spending some time as an uncommitted target for many schools. In a recent post made by the talented prospect, he announced that he would be signing his NLI (National Letter of Intent) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM EST or 9:00 PM local time for the Oregon program.

While things are still up in the air on where he is going, it is safe to say that the Ducks are the frontrunners. The Ducks have the hopes of landing the quarterback from the Peach State, who has made it clear he is fine playing behind his older brother, who is currently expected to be the backup to superstar athlete and projected first-round Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

This would be a great chance to learn for Raiola, but in the end, this ultimately seems to be the likely choice. He has been predicted to land with the Ducks since the early portion of January. It is quite interesting to note that he is only rated as a three-star despite his success, but coming from someone who has seen him play in person multiple times, he is much better than the average three-star.

Raiola finished his final season with a total of 2,208 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions, according to MaxPreps. This would secure the title of being one of the better Peach State gunslingers in 2025, which was later proven on the biggest stage in the state championship game, which took place in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A win here would be major for the Oregon Ducks, but they will still have to close this one out, as Raiola is someone who will likely receive some calls on the final day of his recruitment. As signing day is finally here, the schools outside of the Ducks to watch will be the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Charlotte 49ers, and the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Raiola initially pledged to Nebraska but backed off that commitment during the 2025 season and has remained unsigned since. Rivals now predicts Oregon as the most likely destination, which would reunite him with the same program his older brother chose.

Raiola will be joined by Anthony Jones as the two players to watch on National Signing Day, as the Ducks have a legitimate chance to go 2/2 on the day, which would do nothing but make this class even better than it already is.

