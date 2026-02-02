Oregon's Recruiting Class Ranking After Two New High-Impact Commits

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning added two commitments to the 2027 recruiting class on Feb. 1, bringing the class total to four exciting players so far.

Oregon is off to a hot start with the 2027 recruiting class, as the Ducks are trending in the right direction. What is the ranking of the Ducks' class nationally and in the Big Ten?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning listens to a reporter’s question during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Recruiting Class Ranking After Two New Commits

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference. Obviously with a lot more time left and opportunities to add new commits, that ranking will shift greatly. Oregon's class has already changed quickly, by adding a total of three commits since Jan 24. All rankings mentioned in this article are per Rivals.

There are two teams ranked ahead of Oregon in the Big Ten that have more recruits than the Ducks: Ohio State has the top-ranked Big Ten class with nine commits and Nebraska has the second-highest ranked Big Ten class and has six commits. The only other Big Ten team ranked higher than Oregon is Michigan, which also has four commits.

The Ducks have yet to add a five-star commit to the 2027 recruiting class but has two four-star commits. Ohio State has two five-star recruits committed.

Lanning's recruiting approach shines with authenticity. The 39-year-old Lanning is unique, often described as someone who “has never met a stranger.” Oregon baseball coach Coach Wasikowski has experienced Lanning’s authenticity first hand, as the two coaches are actively recruiting some of the top talent in the country to play football and baseball in Eugene.

“He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he's real,” Wasikowski told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “There was a recruiting call one time - he's with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn't even have a shirt on and he's taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night."

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on prior to the game against the Texas A&M at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“He's the guy that just wants to do whatever he can,” Wasikowski continued. “He's a genuine person.”

Oregon's Commits For Recruiting Class of 2027

Oregon's recruiting class contains two offensive and two defensive players:

- Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett - Thompson (Alabaster, AL)

- Four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder - Servite (Anaheim, CA)

- Four-star athlete Sam Ngata - Olympus (Salt Lake City, UT)

- Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael - Turlock (Turlock, CA)

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first player to join the class Pritchett, who is joining the Ducks from the state of Alabama. He plays high school ball for Thompson, which is one of the state's best programs. He was followed by the son of former Oregon Ducks star Haloti Ngata, Sam Ngata, who is a linebacker commit from Utah.

The other two are the more recent additions, which both come from the same position group. The Ducks made the addition of offensive tackle Avery Michael and Drew Fielder. Both players are joining the Ducks from California.

Optimism is high for Oregon's 2027 recruiting class as Lanning's classes have been historically very good. His 2026 class ranks No. 4 in the nation, the 2025 class ranked No. 4 in the nation and his 2024 class ranked No. 3 in the nation.

The Ducks' targets for the 2027 class include:

- Five-star offensive tackle recruit Kennedy Brown (Kingwood - Houston, TX)

- Five star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson (Cathedral Catholic - San Diego, CA)

- Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp (Bishop Gorman - Las Vegas, NV)

- Four-star defensive tackle Kasi Currie (Sierra Canyon - Chatsworth, CA).

