The Oregon Ducks National Signing Day Storylines That Matter

The Oregon Ducks are now set to be back in the headlines as it is officially National Signing Day. This is the lesser of the two signing days, as in more modern recruiting times, prospects have mainly opted to sign with their programs early, which happens in December.

The Ducks could add more key pieces to their recruiting class before spring football camp, which is when they will be back in the lab with many early enrollees. The Ducks have two commits, who are set to sign on Wednesday, along with two targets who have yet to commit, and could join the Ducks. Here are all of the headlines.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brandon Smith Set to Sign With Oregon

Brandon Smith is a former running back commit for the Arizona Wildcats, who committed to the Oregon Ducks on Jan 19. He is uber-talented and will be one of the more intriguing players for the Ducks. Smith is ranked as a four-star recruit.

Smith is fast, but has the bruising side that comes with him. He will fit well with what the Ducks are looking for, and it will be interesting to see if he will play early in his career. At this moment, it doesn't seem that the prospect will be flipping away from the Ducks and will be in Eugene soon.

Smith would be joining the Ducks officially from Central East High School in Fresno, California, which is where he finished his season with nearly 2,200 yards rushing. He also finished with a ridiculous 32 touchdowns on the ground.

Aiden Lewey Set to Sign With The Ducks

Offensive lineman Aiden Lewey is an Oregon in-state prospect who currently attends Willamette High School and is the newest commitment for the Ducks in the 2026 class. He is a preferred walk-on.

Lewey has the chance to develop and be something great at Oregon, but it is no secret that he will be one of the players who will be developed by the Ducks and offensive line coach A'lique Terry. This could be another big pickup for the Ducks.

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Oregon Duck mascot makes snow angels in confetti after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Anthony Jones Set to Commit and Sign to a Program

Defensive line recruit Anthony Jones is a three-star and one of the better targets who is uncommitted to any school. He is a former UCLA Bruins commit, but he is now set to commit to one of two programs on his list. He will either be committing to the Oregon Ducks or the Wisconsin Badgers.

Jones is very talented and is a prospect from the state of California who attends Crean Lutheran High School. This decision seems to be a bit up in the air for the Ducks' target, but the Ducks won't go away lightly in this one.

The prospect could bring a ton of production. In his junior season in 2024, he recoded 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception (TD return), and 14 hurries.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullen celebrate the win over Utah after the game at Autzen Stadium in 2022. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dayton Raiola Set to Commit and Sign to a Program

Quarterback recruit Dayton Raiola is the brother of college football star and Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, who just transferred to Oregon from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers held the commitment of the younger Raiola for quite some time, but the Buford High School star is now set to join a new program.

The Ducks are the frontrunners for the three-star quarterback and will be the team to beat. If the Ducks land him, it would be a huge deal, as he is a proven winner who helped lead his team to a national championship and finished the season with 26 passing touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

