Oregon Ducks Land Another Big Recruiting Commitment

Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning and the rest of his staff have hit yet another home run in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have landed another commitment.

Drew Fielder is a 2027 recruit who plays on the offensive line. He is listed as an offensive tackle and is one of the more popular choices when it comes to being a four-star offensive lineman prospect. He has officially committed to the Oregon Ducks, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fielder is from the state of California, which is one of the more Oregon-friendly states when it comes to their recruiting battleground. The Ducks have been famous for recruiting out west, which is exactly what you would expect from them due to their area. Fielder currently resides in Anaheim, California, and he plays high school ball at Servite High School.

The prospect held offers from a total of 16 offers, according to 247Sports, and the decision was made to commit to the Ducks on Sunday, Feb. 1. He joins a growing class of 2027 prospects that have added a total of three commits since Jan 24. There are currently four commits in the class. Two of the commits are on the defense while the others are on the offense, which creates an even split.

Oregon Football's Current 2027 Commit List

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first player to join the class was four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett, who is joining the Ducks from the state of Alabama. He plays high school ball for Thompson, which is one of the state's best programs. He was followed by the son of former Oregon Ducks star Haloti Ngata. That prospect is Sam Ngata, who is a linebacker commit from Utah. He is currently rated as a three-star.

The other two are the more recent additions, which both come from the same position group. The Ducks made the addition of offensive tackle Avery Michael and now Fielder. Both players are joining the Ducks from inside the California state lines.

The College Football Playoff logo adorns a helmet during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will continue to search for their next commitment, which is destined to be a big one. While no time frame has been provided on when this might be, it is safe to say that the next one has the chance to be the biggest one yet, with multiple reports indicating that the Ducks are in the thick of things for many of the nation's best and most elite recruits in the 2027 cycle.

