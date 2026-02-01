Oregon Ducks Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Over USC, Washington

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff landed a commitment from three-star offensive line recruit Avery Michael on Sunday, Feb. 1. The offensive tackle prospect from Turlock, California, is the first offensive line prospect to commit to the Ducks as Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry looks to continue his momentum on the recruiting trail.

Terry and the Ducks landed five-star offensive line recruit Immanuel Iheanacho in the class of 2026, as well as four-star Tommy Tofi and three-star Koloi Keli.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks Class of 2027

In the class of 2027, Michael is Oregon's third commit joining three-star linebacker Sam Ngata and four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett.

The Ducks have turned their recruiting attention towards the class of 2027 with the majority of the 2026 class already figured out, and Oregon has hosted a number of prospects on campus during the final two weekends of January. According to 247Sports, Michael was among the visitors on Jan. 24, and he has since announced his commitment.

Other high-profile recruits like five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, four-star wide receiver Zion White, four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp, and four-star receiver Julian Caldwell have made the trip out to Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avery Michael's Recruiting Profile

In an interview with Rivals' Greg Biggins, Michael revealed that Oregon currently projects him as an offensive tackle, either left or right. Michael is the No. 49 offensive line prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Oregon. The biggest was the development I can get there. My goal is to play in the NFL and I think the coaches at Oregon can really develop me and maximize my potential. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff at Oregon and not just one or two coaches but the whole staff. Coach (A’lique) Terry was my lead recruiter and he’s a great guy and someone I’m very comfortable with and excited to play for," Michael told Rivals.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

He chose the Ducks over USC, Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, and UCLA, per Rivals. The Trojans have emphasized recruiting California under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, but Oregon has still been able to land some of the state's top talent.

Ranked as the No. 600 overall player in the class of 2026, Michael will likely need multiple seasons with Terry and the Ducks' strength and conditioning staff before cracking the offensive line rotation. Still, standing at 6-5, 250 pounds, Michael could be a name Oregon fans will be hearing in a few seasons.

The Ducks have added starting offensive tackles through the transfer portal, but the 2026 season could feature home-grown talents in Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson protecting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore from the offensive tackle position. Meanwhile, Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu will be back to lead the Ducks up front in 2026.

