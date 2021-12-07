Oregon Names Bryan McClendon Interim Head Coach

The Ducks have a new head coach in place for the bowl game.

Mario Cristobal is off to Miami to head up a rebuild at his alma mater in the ACC.

Oregon finds itself entering the coaching carousel at a time when many top-tier coaches have already signed with schools following the initial domino of Lincoln Riley being hired at USC. Now, Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens has already begun the national search for the Ducks' next head coach.

On Monday evening, Mullens announced that Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon will serve as Oregon's interim Head Coach for the Alamo Bowl while the program looks for Cristobal's replacement.

"We appreciate Coach McClendon agreeing to accept a leadership role in providing the best possible bowl experience for our student-athletes,” Mullens said in a university release. “His previous experience as an interim head coach is valuable for our program as we prepare for the Alamo Bowl, and we are grateful for his willingness to step up and assume this responsibility for Oregon football."

McClendon came to Oregon just prior to the 2020 season after spending four season as an assistant coach at South Carolina. While in Eugene he's helped build the elite recruiting classes that have injected talent into the program since Mario Cristobal's promotion to head coach.

It's still unknown which if any Oregon assistants will follow Cristobal to Miami and which will remain in Eugene.

You may also like:

Kelvin Banks de-commits from Oregon following Mario Cristobal's departure

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE