Butterfield Opens up on Quarterback Room in 2021

Butterfield comes into a deep and wide-open 2021 QB room and is ready for the challenge.

Editor's note: the interview for this story was completed by Max Torres

By the time the regular season begins, Freshman quarterback Jay Butterfield will finally have been able to experience a normal spring and fall camp for the Ducks. He's expecting the quarterback play to improve in year two of Joe Moorhead's system.

“Coach Moorhead is the best coach I’ve ever been around," Butterfield said at Oregon football media day. "Super smart mind, he knows everything and is always prepared.

"He makes sure that we’re prepared. If we’re not prepared it’s on us because he gives us everything that we need to be prepared and be ready for the game. So he’s just a very smart, intelligent guy and it’s fun to be around him.”

This being Butterfield’s first full camp with the Ducks, he feels like he's improved and the team has bonded more with the additional time they’ve had together in comparison to the shortened 2020 season.

“I’ve definitely bonded very well with the players. When I got here I was a little nervous, just a young guy trying to find my way. But I’ve definitely gotten more confident in the playbook, and with my teammates and I feel like that’s helped me a lot with my game.”

There are many highly-touted quarterbacks on Oregon's roster, but they all have different strengths. Butterfield talked about what he believes makes him different from the others.

“I feel like my game is definitely a little different from the other guys," he said. "They’re a little faster and more athletic and I’m more of the sit back in the pocket, maybe take the couple yards if I can get them. But I’m looking to sit in the pocket and try to find the open receiver.”

It is widely expected that Anthony Brown will be the week 1 starting quarterback for the Ducks, and Butterfield had nothing but great things to say about him.

“He’s a great guy, great quarterback, and I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s definitely not someone who thinks he’s better than everyone else or a cocky guy at all. He tries to help us in any way possible and it’s been great working with him.”

Butterfield has now had a shortened season and spring practices to get acclimated to the wide receiver group. He throws with some more than others as mainly a No. 2 QB at this point, but he still has some favorite targets to throw to.

“I feel like over the offseason I worked a lot with Kris Hutson, he’s been working hard," Butterfield said. "We’ve been going to the field every once and a while throwing. Some of the younger guys like Dont’e (Thornton), Troy (Franklin) they’re all super good athletes and it’s been fun throwing with them.”

Butterfield and the rest of the Oregon quarterback room is one of the bigger questions for Oregon if they want to get to where they want to go by the end of the season. While it seems like it’s Brown’s job to lose, Butterfield and company are grinding away and getting ready to go if their number gets called.

