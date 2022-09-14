Through two games, Oregon's defense has faced two talented and mobile quarterbacks in Georgia's Stetson Bennett and Eastern Washington's Gunner Talkington.

Bennett had a career day against the Ducks, albeit with much more talent at his disposal, but Oregon limited Talkington's impact in week two, holding him to just 87 passing yards and 22 rushing yards while bringing him down for two sacks.

Now heading into week three against BYU, Dan Lanning, Tosh Lupoi and the rest of the defensive staff will face their toughest challenge yet at quarterback when dual-threat quarterback Jaren Hall lines up across from the Ducks on Saturday.

Dan Lanning isn't taking BYU's offense lightly, and he knows Hall is one of the main reasons the Cougars have found so much success in recent years.

"One of the things about BYU's offense is that over time they've been one of the most explosive offenses as far as getting the ball down the field and distributing the ball down the field. They really stretch the field," Lanning said.

Hall finished the game against Baylor with 261 passing yards on 23-of-39 passing, throwing for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also pitched in on the ground with 10 carries for 28 yards. Despite being without leading wide receivers Puka Nakua and Gunner Romney, Hall had no issue getting other playmakers involved and in big moments.

"Hall does a great job of distributing the ball. He throws a good ball, understands their offense but also has the ability to run, so he presents some good challenges with his ability to scramble, but I'd say he's a quarterback that looks to throw it and keeps his eyes downfield."

Players like outside linebacker DJ Johnson will play a big role in Oregon's ability to limit Hall's impact, especially as the defensive front hones in on the importance of finishing plays. From the sounds of it this week, Johnson's looking forward to the challenge.

"Those are gonna be a little bit more fun just cause you know that beating a tackle is not the end," Johnson said. "You gotta get him on the ground and he's shown that he's not the easiest guy to get on the ground."

Baylor was able to get home for two sacks last week against a BYU offensive line that's been touted as a strength of the team. This week's matchup gets all the more intriguing when you consider that Johnson and other edge rushers will be blitzing against former 5-star Oregon offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, who transferred to BYU last November.

If the Ducks can get some hits on Hall early and Autzen is roaring, they could put themselves in a good spot to hamper an explosive offense.

