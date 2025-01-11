Carson Beck Highest-Paid Transfer Ever? $4 Million NIL Report
Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has committed to the Miami Hurricanes after entering the transfer portal on Thursday. Former Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal has landed another transfer quarterback ahead of the 2025 season.
It is the second consecutive year that the Hurricanes have landed an impact quarterback from the portal after Cam Ward transferred from Washington State to Miami. As a Hurricane, Ward was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing in fourth.
According to reports from WSVN 7News in Miami, Beck's name, image, and likeness deal from the Hurricanes is $4 million. An NIL agreement that large would give Beck a higher salary than some NFL quarterbacks like Jacksonville Jaguars' Mac Jones or Las Vegas Raiders' Aidan O'Connell.
Beck led Georgia to the College Football Playoff, but the star quarterback injured his throwing arm in the first half of the SEC championship game against the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs won the game, but Beck underwent a season-ending surgery to repair his right elbow.
On Dec. 28, he announced on social media that he was declaring for the NFL Draft. Less than two weeks later, Beck reversed course on his decision. His time as a "free agent" in the transfer portal was short-lived as he quickly announced his commitment to Miami on Friday.
While at Georgia, Beck backed up starting quarterback Stetson Bennet during the Bulldogs' consecutive national championships in 2021 and 2022. In Beck's first year as the starter, he finished the regular season undefeated, but a loss to Alabama kept Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs out of the CFP.
The Bulldogs finished at No. 6 in the final rankings, one spot behind the undefeated Florida State Seminoles. The two teams played each other in the the Orange Bowl, and Georgia won 63-3.
This year, the Bulldogs were eliminated by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the expanded playoff with Beck on the sideline. The Fighting Irish won 23-10 with sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton filling in for Beck. Stockton is expected to be the starter for Georgia in 2025.
Miami and Cristobal made a splash as Beck's destination for his final season of college football, especially after the high-profile quarterback had announced his entrance into the NFL Draft. In 2024, Beck finished the season with a completion percentage of 64.7, throwing for 3,485 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In 2023, the Georgia quarterback completed 73.4 percent of his passes with 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
When Beck initially entered the portal, the Oregon Ducks were considered as a potential candidate given the Ducks' history and success from taking in quarterbacks from the transfer portal. Both Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon and were finalists for the Heisman Trophy.in their time at Oregon.
However, Gabriel was not the only quarterback to transfer to the Ducks before the 2024 season. After one season with the UCLA Bruins, Dante Moore came to Eugene, understanding his role as the backup quarterback behind Gabriel. Solidified by Oregon's lack of interest in recent transfer portal quarterbacks, Moore seems to be the Ducks' plan for 2025.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day were also assumed to be interested in the Georgia transfer. Like Oregon, Ohio State entered the 2024 season with a quarterback from the portal in Will Howard, but the Buckeyes will not have Beck on their 2025 roster.
Instead, the former Georgia quarterback will look to win the ACC with Cristobal and Miami.
