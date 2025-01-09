NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?
For the first time, in a long time, the Denver Broncos finally have a positive outlook at the quarterback position. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has helped lead the Broncos to a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.
Not only has Nix found team success early in his career, but has also put together a very good rookie season that has put him in contention for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Despite being apart of draft that saw six quarterbacks selected in the first round, Nix stands out among the best of them. Nix was the last quarterback selected in the first round at pick No. 12.
A slow start to the season didn't phase Nix, he settled down and found his rhythm as the team managed to settle down and start building their resume for the playoffs. Nix ended his first regular season throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdonws with 12 interceptions. The yardage total is good enough for 12th best in the league, and is first among all rookies. Nix's 29 passing touchdowns is also first among rookies and is sixth best in the league.
Nix also owns the record for the most passing yards, passing touchdowns, and competitions in a season by a rookie quarterback for the Broncos organization. Safe to say, it's been a productive and fruitful year for the former Oregon Ducks gunslinger.
Although Nix leads rookies in passing yards and passing touchdowns, he is still not the favorite to win the offensive rookie of the year award. According to most betting sites, the favorite for the award is Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Currently, Nix is third in odds for the offensive rookie of the year award with +10000 odds, sitting behind Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers who is at +2500 and Daniels the favorite at -20000 odds.
Although the odds aren't in his favor, Nix has accomplished a lot in a short time for the Broncos. Nix has led the Broncos to the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, meanwhile fellow rookie Daniels has led the Commanders to the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
Nix and the Broncos will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills for Denver's first playoff game since their 2015 playoff run which culminated in a Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The game will be broadcast on CBS/Paramount Plus on Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
