Oregon Ducks To Sign Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon From USC Trojans?
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are on track to secure their third consecutive top-ten transfer class. Oregon currently sits at No. 8 in the 2025 college football team transfer portal rankings, according to On3, and is only anticipated to climb higher in the rankings.
The Ducks recently secured two massive commitments, further bolstering their incoming transfer class. The Ducks secured commitments from the No. 1 running back in the portal, Makhi Hughes, as well as former Florida State and Alabama receiver Malik Benson. Now, the Ducks are set on a new target: USC offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.
After a 7-6 season under head coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans have seen 21 players exit the program since the portal officially opened in December. However, Pregnon’s decision to enter the portal came as a shock to many Trojan fans. Pregnon remained with the team past December and competed in the Las Vegas Bowl. On Dec. 18, USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson announced that Pregnon would forgo the 2025 NFL draft and return to Los Angeles for another season with the Trojans.
“Excited to have him back,” Hanson said in December. “Made tremendous strides this last year. Looking for him to do the same this upcoming year, get that NFL Draft grade up, and hopefully go get drafted high in the draft next year.”
MORE: Are Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Winners or Losers? Dan Lanning's Big Commitments
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 1, Raves About Coach Dan Lanning
MORE: No. 1 Transfer Portal Running Back Makhi Hughes Commits to Oregon Ducks From Tulane, Alabama
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota Replaces Jayden Daniels, Earns Game Ball in Win
Despite Hanson’s statements, the lineman decided to enter the portal. Now, Pregnon is looking for his next destination, and two schools have emerged as top contenders, per 247Sports: Tennessee and Oregon.
Pregnon is currently in Knoxville, Tennessee, for an official visit with the Volunteers. The former Trojan arrived in Knoxville on Wednesday night. The visit is scheduled to end on Friday.
Oregon is the other top contender making a push for Pregnon’s commitment. If Oregon were to land Pregnon, his presence would undoubtedly bolster the Ducks’ offensive line. Pregnon has extensive experience, starting in 25 games over the past two seasons. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 312 pounds, his size also makes him a challenge for any defense to contain.
Pregnon was the fifth offensive lineman to leave USC after the season. He made 13 starts this season while allowing zero sacks at left guard. Pregnon, a former Wyoming transfer, moved into the starting role as a redshirt sophomore in 2022. That season, he ranked as the No. 3 guard in the Mountain West, according to Pro Football Focus, and earned Freshman All-America recognition.
After spending time at Wyoming, Pregnon elected to hit the transfer portal in the spring of 2023, ultimately deciding on USC. However, when he transferred to USC, Oregon and Tennessee were among the schools in the mix. Now, these programs have a second shot at securing Pregnon’s commitment.
For the Ducks, landing Pregnon would not only fill a key gap on the offensive line but also reinforce Oregon’s reputation as a prime destination for top transfer talent. With head coach Dan Lanning’s emphasis on building a competitive roster through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, adding a player of Pregnon’s caliber could provide an immediate impact.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Enters Transfer Portal: Former 4-Star Recruit
MORE: College Football Analyst Critiques Comparisons of Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Nick Saban
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix Breaks NFL Record, Clinches Playoffs vs. Kansas City
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Declares For NFL Draft: Thanks Biological, Adopted Family