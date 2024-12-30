Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land 5-Star Immanuel Iheanacho Over Georgia Bulldogs?
The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs are the frontrunners to land class of 2026 five-star offensive tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho per On3.
Iheanacho spoke with Steve Wilting and mentioned that Oregon is his top choice at the moment.
Iheanacho Names Oregon His Top Choice
Immanuel Iheanacho spoke with On3’s Steve Wiltfong on Sunday. He dove into what has stood out about Oregon to him.
“I like coach Terry (Oregon offensive line coach), coach Dan Lanning, really young coach, they’ve been winning games and have products, Penei Sewell and they’ve got some other guys coming up in this draft,” Iheanacho said.
Immanuel Iheanacho gives Oregon the edge over Georgia and has made it known that is where he wants to go.
“Oregon is my new No. 1, but Georgia is right there at No. 2,” Iheanacho said. “I just love the whole dynamic, the whole campus at Oregon, the practice fields, how the weight room is set up. . . . It was straight love when I got down there. The gear is amazing. That’s not the most important part, but the gear is amazing.”
Immanuel Iheanacho Player Profile
Immanuel Iheanacho is a 6-6, 345 pound offensive tackle out of Rockville, Maryland. Iheanacho is rated as a five-start recruit and ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 per 247sports.
Here is what 247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish had to say about Iheanacho.
“A supremely powerful offensive lineman. . . . Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better than expected lower body explosiveness at his size,” Standish said. “Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well put together defensive lineman.”
As for the elite offensive tackle's projection, Standish thinks Iheanacho can make a big impact at the school of his choosing.
“Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to interior offensive lineman depending on how his body develops over the next few years,” Standish said. “Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.”
A player that 247sports has compared to Iheanacho is Buffalo Bills guard, O’Cyrus Torrence. Torrence was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and made the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team in 2023.
