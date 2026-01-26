Christian Gonzalez's Interception Headlines Oregon Ducks in NFL Playoffs

EUGENE – The NFL season is almost over, and with the Super Bowl matchup set, only one former Oregon Duck remains.

A number of former Oregon stars on Denver, quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth, were injured against New England and did not face off against former Ducks cornerback and current Patriots star Christian Gonzalez in the AFC Championship. Meanwhile, former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson suited up for the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship against the Seattle Seahawks.

New England Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Gonzalez is the last Duck standing (excluding Oregon players on the practice squads). He played a vital role in sending the Patriots to the Super Bowl in the waning moments of the AFC Championship game.

The cornerback intercepted the ball with just over two minutes remaining. New England was only up by a field goal, so not only did Gonzalez prevent the Broncos from tying or taking the lead, but he helped make sure that they wouldn’t get the ball again.

Gonzalez finished the game with six tackles and a sack to go along with his game-sealing interception. If he put on another performance like that in the Super Bowl, he could join a long list of Ducks to win the Super Bowl.

Oregon Ducks on the Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos are one of the NFL teams that Oregon fans flock to, given that they feature several former Ducks. Quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin and offensive lineman Alex Forsyth all played together under Oregon coach Dan Lanning for the Ducks.

All three former Oregon stars were on the sidelines during the AFC Championship game due to injuries. Both Franklin and Forsyth practiced during the week leading up to the game, but were ruled out on game day.

Nix was having a career year as the franchise's starting quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes in a comeback victory over the Buffalo Bills to secure Denver’s spot in the AFC Championship. On the final drive of that game, he ended up breaking his ankle, which ruled him out for the rest of the postseason. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nix is expected to require 12 weeks to heal after surgery.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Franklin also had a breakout season in his second year in the NFL. He finished the season with six touchdowns and 709 receiving yards, both good for second on the team.

The Broncos were built for a deep run in 2025, but just came up short with injuries playing a big role. Denver will look to reload and try to reach the Super Bowl next season, with Nix, Franklin and Forsyth all still early in their careers.

Los Angeles Rams Tight End Terrance Ferguson

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass during pregame warm up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ferguson saw his role grow midway through his rookie season with the Rams. The long-time Oregon starting tight end recorded three touchdowns and 231 receiving yards on 11 receptions in his first season in Los Angeles.

The Rams didn’t go to the rookie as much in the postseason, though. He caught one pass for 19 yards after being targeted five times against the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. Ferguson didn’t record a reception in the NFC Championship vs. the Seahawks and was only targeted once.

Ferguson impressed during his limited usage in his rookie season. He’ll now prepare to have a similar breakout year in his second season in the league, like Franklin and Nix had in 2025.