Christian Gonzalez Highlights Former Oregon Ducks in NFC, AFC Championship Games

As the NFC Championship and AFC Championship games decide which teams will make it to the 60th Super Bowl held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a few former Oregon Ducks have a chance at winning a ring.

Even though Denver Bronco's quarterback Bo Nix is no longer headlining his team for the championship at Mile High Stadium due to a heartbreaking fracture in his ankle that occurred on the second to last play in the divisional round, there's still several Ducks in the mix for both games.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix fakes a hand off to running back RJ Harvey during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, dive into the former Oregon Ducks to watch on the field Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, and Broncos.

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots Cornerback

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) is hit by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

In the divisional round, cornerback Christian Gonzalez had his best game of the season with nine total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defended. Gonzalez cleared concussion protocol this week to get the green light to play in the AFC Championship against the Broncos, and the third-year Patriot is expected to have a big game at Mile High Stadium.

This season, Gonzalez has 54 solo tackles and 10 pass defenses. Benjamin Solack of ESPN predicted that Gonzalez will have a blockbuster game against Denver.

“Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots’ CB1 and one of the four or five best corners in football, gets only a fraction of the attention Denver’s Pat Surtain II does. But he will make a statement and snag a pick-six on Stidham en route to shutting Courtland Sutton down for the game," Solack wrote.

With the Ducks, Gonzalez was Oregon's fourth consecutive first round pick in 2023. His sophomore year in 2022, he made Coaches and Phil Steele's Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Alex Forsyth, Denver Broncos Center

Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) during the game Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos are one of the teams in the NFL to take several Ducks since coach Sean Payton took the reins. One of the Broncos that started this trend is former Oregon center Alex Forsyth (the ninth Duck ever drafted by the Broncos in 2023), who was the go-to starter for three seasons in Eugene.

In his senior season with Oregon (2022), Forsyth made several second-team recognitions and a nod for the Coaches Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

In his three years with the Broncos, Forsyth saw 18 starts with one of them being in the postseason.

It's important to note, Forsyth is currently listed as questionable for the AFC Championship due to an ankle injury he suffered during the final minutes of the Broncos' win against the Buffalo Bills (the same game Nix injured his ankle in). CBS Sports reports Forsyth did participate in three consecutive practices this week.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10), Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33), Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jordon Riley (97), Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) and Denver Broncos center Alex Forsyth (54) pose for a photo following a game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos Wide Receiver

Another former Duck and Bronco that's listed as questionable for Sunday is wide receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin took 13 snaps in the divisional round and has been limited in practice this week.

In his second year with the Broncos, Franklin has 709 yards and six touchdowns off 65 receptions. His best game was in late Oct. when he scored two touchdowns and punched in 89 yards receiving.

With the Ducks, Franklin was the go-to target for Nix in his junior year (2023) before becoming a fourth round pick in the NFL Draft by the Broncos. During that season, his last in Eugene, Franklin broke the programs' single-season records for receiving yards (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14) and 100-yard receiving games (8).

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams Tight End

In the Ram's 20-17 divisional win against the Chicago Bears, tight end and former Duck Terrance Ferguson finally returned to the field after being sidelined for a hamstring injury. He should be good to go for Sunday's battle against the Seahawks in Seattle.

In his rookie season, Ferguson has three touchdowns and 231 yards with the Rams off 11 receptions. Rams coach Sean McVay shared with reporters leading into the NFC Championship that Ferguson is finding his groove in L.A.

“I think it's been steady and I think it's been something that you're really excited about how bright his future is because all he’s doing is getting better," stated McVay. "He's so coachable. He’s secure enough to be able to acknowledge the areas that he can improve. I think he has great examples of these veterans around him of being able to see what it looks like to do right."

As a senior in 2024, the John Mackey Award watch list member took up Oregon's records for tight ends in receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16).

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints center Shane Lemieux (66) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks on NFL Team Practice Squads

Nix also isn't the only Oregon Duck on an NFL team but won't see action due to an injury. Former Oregon left guard Shane Lemieux signed to the Seahawks' practice squad in Sept. of 2025. The 2020 fifth round draft pick had previous stints with the New York Giants and, most recently, the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton also signed to the Broncos' practice squad three weeks ago after backing up Forsyth during the Broncos' 20-13 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in late Dec.

A History of Oregon Duck Super Bowl Wins

With Duck represented on all four teams, a former Oregon athlete will be receiving a ring. In total, 24 former Oregon athletes are Super Bowl winners.

Running back LaGarette Blount, running back Kenjon Barner, safety Patrick Chung, running back Derek Loville, and linebacker Michael Walters all lead Duck alumnus in Super Bowl wins with three rings a piece.