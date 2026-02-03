Christian Gonzalez Addresses Dan Lanning, Eugene Ahead of Super Bowl LX

SAN JOSE- New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez took the podium at Super Bowl LX Opening Night on Monday, and the former Oregon Ducks star previewed the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He also revealed his favorite restaurant in Eugene, Oregon.

Christian Gonzalez Names Favorite Eugene Restaurant

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Gonzalez spent one season with the Oregon Ducks in 2022 before he was selected No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was asked by the media about his time in Eugene, including what his favorite restaurant was.

“Killer Burger was fire,” Gonzalez said.

Killer Burger is a small burger chain with most of their locations in the state of Oregon. Some fans may or may not know, but former Oregon star running back LaMichael James owns three of these franchises in Oregon: one in Eugene, one in Lake Oswego, and one in Beaverton.

James played for the Oregon Ducks from 2008-2011. From 2009-2011, James rushed for 5,082 yards and 54 touchdowns while also having 586 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. James was the face of Oregon’s lightning-fast offensive attack in these three seasons where they won the Pac-10 three times, made two Rose Bowls (winning one), and made a BCS National Championship game.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee LaMichael James during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With James as the restaurant owner and Gonzalez highlighting it as his favorite restaurant, Killer Burger seems to be a popular place for Ducks players.

Gonzalez was also asked about Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who he played under in 2022. The question was if he would rather have Lanning or Patriots coach Mike Vrabel as his tag team partner in wrestling. Gonzalez gave the edge to his current coach.

“Vrabel,” Gonzalez said.

Lanning spoke highly of Gonzalez to NBC Boston shortly after he was selected by the Patriots in 2023.

"If you were building a player in Madden, you'd create them very similar to Christian. Especially for the corner position," Lanning said. "He's got length, he's got size, he's got speed. He carries that size very effortlessly and he can obviously run. So those are skills that you look for in a DB.

Gonzalez and the Patriots will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

From Oregon to the Super Bowl

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez’s collegiate career spanned from 2020-2022. His first two seasons were with the Colorado Buffaloes before he transferred to Oregon. Gonzalez broke out as a Duck and was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2022. He had 50 total tackles, four interceptions, and seven passes defended. That success has carried over to the NFL.

Since being selected in the first round of the draft by the Patriots, Gonzalez has been named Second-team All-Pro in 2024 and was named as a Pro Bowler for 2025. For his three year NFL career up to this point in both the regular season and playoffs, Gonzalez has 160 total tackles, four interceptions, and 28 passes defended.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His most recent interception was also his most important. With the Patriots leading the Denver Broncos 10-7 late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game, Gonzalez intercepted Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham to essentially seal the game.