Christian Gonzalez’s Classy Super Bowl Move Toward Teammates Speaks Volumes
New England Patriots star Christian Gonzalez's classy move before Super Bowl LX speaks volumes to his character and his intentional leadership before the biggest stage.
Gonzalez gifted his teammates Beats headphones before the team departed for Santa Clara to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. Accompanying the gift was a handwritten note that underscored the meaning behind it ... not just a material present, but a reminder for the group to lock in together.
Christian Gonzalez's Classy Super Bowl Move Towards Teammates
The former Oregon Duck star Gonzalez surprised his teammates with Beats by Dre headphones, per Patriots linebacker Amari Gainer's Instagram story.
“Appreciate ya’ll,” Gonzalez wrote in a note to go along with the gifts. “Let’s go finish what we started. We all we got, we all we need.”
It's a simple gesture and note that speaks volumes. Oregon football is known for brotherhood, flash and player-driven culture. This isn't new behavior from Gonzalez... it's continuation of who he was in Eugene, which carried into the league. Ducks fans will be proud to know that the leadership skills Gonzalez developed in college are playing out under the bright lights of the Super Bowl.
In his third season with the Patriots, Gonzalez is showing veteran-type leadership. The headphones will help literally block out the noise and helping invest in his team's mindset before facing the tough challenge that is the Seattle offense. Small gestures like Gonzalez's gift spotlight New England's chemistry, trust, and emotional investment... Which are usually traits of championship teams.
Christian Gonzalez vs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Gonzalez vs. Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, arguably Seattle's best player, is a massive storyline for the Super Bowl.
Both players are fresh off huge performances. JSN caught 10 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams. Gonzalez made a game-changing interception during the Patriots' AFC Championship Game, finishing with the pick, six tackles, one sack and one pass breakup.
In the playoffs overall, Gonzalez has been crucial, tallying 15 tackles, one interception, one sack, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.
JSN is a nightmare matchup. The 23-year-old led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards this season on the way to first-team All-Pro honors. As arguably the best receiver in the NFL, JSN could be matched up vs. Gonzalez.
Christian Gonzalez, Oregon Ducks in Super Bowl
Gonzalez, safety/special teams player Brenden Schooler and EDGE Bradyn Swinson are the Ducks on the Patriots, vying for their first Super Bowl rings. On the Seahawks practice squad is former Oregon offensive lineman Shane Lemieux.
There is an elite list of Duck Patriots who already have Super Bowl rings: safety Patrick Chung (three), running back LeGarrette Blount (two with Patriots) and former tight end Jed Weaver (one.)
The New England defensive back began his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring to Oregon to play under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In his lone season in Eugene, Gonzalez recorded 50 total tackles, four interceptions and seven passes defensed. As a sophomore in 2022, he earned Coaches and Phil Steele First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.
His breakout year ultimately propelled him into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, where the Patriots selected him No. 17 overall.
"Perfect fit," Lanning told NBC Boston after Gonzalez was drafted. "I think you're anxious because you're excited for Christian. You want him to get drafted. But when you talk about organizations that you can go play for, and getting to play for the Patriots and (then) Coach Belichick, that's pretty unique."
Gonzalez also carved out a notable place in Oregon program history. He became the Ducks’ fourth consecutive first-round NFL Draft pick and the first Oregon defensive back selected in the first round since Alex Molden in 1996.
