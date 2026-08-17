Oregon Ducks Rookies Dazzle in NFL Preseason Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL preseason has officially wrapped up for all 32 teams, and several former Oregon Ducks stars put on a show for their teams. Under coach Dan Lanning and even before his coaching tenure in Eugene began in 2022, the Ducks have seen several of their star players go on to have NFL success.

With week 1 of the NFL preseason officially in the books, here’s a look at the Oregon stars that dazzled with their performances.

Bryce Boettcher

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making his preseason debut for the Indianapolis Colts in a 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots, former Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher impressed. During his career with the Ducks, Boettcher was among the top leaders for Oregon’s defense, showing his toughness and physicality as a linebacker.

Those qualities were on full display in his preseason debut for the Colts last Thursday with three total tackles, including a hard hit on a Patriots running back. The play immediately blew up on social media and gained a lot of attention from Ducks fans.

Entering his rookie season, Boettcher’s potential is high, and he’ll look to become a critical piece at linebacker for the Colts defense. The Colts selected the former Ducks linebacker star, Boettcher, with the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Malik Benson

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) against the Arizona Cardinals Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson was another rookie who shined in his preseason debut. After an impressive one-season stint with the Ducks in which he led Oregon in receiving and was a special teams star, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Benson with the No. 195 overall pick in the sixth round of the draft.

In his preseason debut with the Raiders, which saw Las Vegas fall 27-14 at home to the Arizona Cardinals, Benson recorded two receptions for 26 yards. One of those catches was a 19-yard reception from No. 1 overall pick and former Indiana Hoosiers Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

After spending the beginning of his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles, Benson, in his one season with the Ducks, recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. As a sixth-round pick, Benson is gaining a lot of buzz about his potential in his rookie season with the Raiders, including a quarterback on the roster.

"I really like our sixth-round pick, Malik Benson," veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Noah Whittington

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) rushes agains the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Ducks' stars who went undrafted but signed with an NFL team was former Oregon running back Noah Whittington, who put together a quality performance in his preseason debut with the Houston Texans.

In the Texans' 27-7 home preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Whittington led Houston in rushing with 13 carries for 40 yards. Throughout the preseason, Whittington looks to prove that he’s worthy of a final spot on the Texans' final 53-man roster and break into a Houston running back room that features talented pieces including Woody Marks and David Montgomery.

In his final season with the Ducks, Whittington led Oregon in rushing, recording 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns. Whittington finished his six-year collegiate career, which also included two seasons with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, recording 523 carries for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

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