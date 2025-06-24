Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Won't Buy Lamborghini, Teases New Ride After NFL Contract
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel drove a minivan as an Oregon Ducks star despite being one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in the country. Now, Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders have officially signed their NFL contracts, but Gabriel's feelings on luxury cars remains unchanged.
After the Browns drafted Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel teased a potential return of his minivan to Cleveland.
"I have to keep that a surprise, but I guarantee you I won't be in a Lamborghini," Gabriel said.
Gabriel's Browns contract is a 4-year deal valued at $6.2 million, with a $1,166,063 signing bonus, per Spotrac. It appears the Heisman Trophy finalist will not be making an expensive car purchase after getting his big NFL pay day.
Gabriel's name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation was at $1.9 million and was ranked as the 22nd highest among college football athletes.
What is the deal with Gabriel's minivan?
When Gabriel transferred to Oregon, he had the highest NIL valuation of any Duck, with major national brands like the GLD Shop, Uber, Celsius, and Beats By Dre. Gabriel made his down-to-earth personality known to his teammates quickly, by purchasing a minivan that would fit his offensive lineman, so that they could all drive around together, to and from campus and practices.
Gabriel also used NIL to share the love and gift his teammates. Gabriel gave his teammates iced out Oregon chains and bracelets and also custom Beats by Dre headphones before the 2024 college football season began.
In case you missed it, Gabriel parked his unique ride into Autzen Stadium while addressing his team in the bleachers. As the minivan back door opens, stacks of headphone boxes are revealed, and his teammates sprint to the van to collect their gifts.
Gabriel revealed the minivan was leased and he no longer has the car, according to Keep It Aloha podcast.
"In the process getting a new vehicle," Gabriel said on Keep It Aloha podcast. "I got to keep it a secret, but don't worry. There's probably some fun to it as well. The minivan was fire. People don't understand, the minivan's like legit space. It's efficient. The gas. (It was a hybrid.) I'd fill (up with) gas like, probably ever three weeks, because I lived close to the facility."
Maybe Gabriel will have a cool reveal for his next car in Cleveland.
Gabriel's thoughts on luxary cars are a big different than Shedeur, who has a family is full of flash. As the middle son of Deion Sanders, or "Coach Prime", Shedeur threw glitzy NFL Draft party, including a case full of $1 million in cash and a massive chain.
Sanders and Gabriel are competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for a chance to earn the starting quarterback role in Cleveland.
The crowded starting quarterback competition in Cleveland is one of the most interesting NFL offseason storylines and one that Ducks fans have their eyes on this summer.
Gabriel's NFL career is off to a hot start as he showed off his pro-ready skills during Cleveland's organized team activities (OTAs.) In the five minicamp practices open to the media, Gabriel went 48 of 83 passing for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Of course, these are just practice stats but they are still impressive for a rookie.
Next chance to see Gabriel is during the Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. Rookies report on July 18 while veterans report on July 22.