Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Stats From Final Day of Cleveland Browns Minicamp
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel has officially wrapped up his first-ever NFL mandatory minicamp as he looks to win the starting job alongside Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
The former Oregon Ducks star has been making headlines since being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This is due in large part to the presence of Sanders and the ongoing position battle, but Gabriel's numbers at minicamp show that his potential NFL-ready skills are worthy of attention as well.
During the final practice Thursday, Gabriel once again received the most pass attempts in live team periods against the defense, boosting his minicamp passing stats up even further.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel finished Thursday's session 10 of 13 passing for no scores and no picks.
Here's a look at each quarterback's numbers:
In the five minicamp practices open to the media, Gabriel went 48 of 83 passing for eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Practice or not, these numbers are impressive for a rookie.
Sanders was impressive as well. Per ESPN's Cleveland records, the former Colorado Buffaloes star went 41 of 53 passing for nine touchdowns and one interception during mandatory minicamp. Despite facing scrutiny before and after the draft, Sanders is proving he has what it takes to play in the NFL.
It appears the quarterback race could remain leading into the preseason, though the expectation is that either Flacco or Pickett will win the job due to their veteran experience.
However, things could always change headed into Week 1. Training camp will give each player another big chance to prove to the coaching staff what they can do.
Regardless of what happens in the coming months, Gabriel is staying focused on his improvement. He met with reporters on Wednesday and talked about approaching the learning process as a student.
"Just continuous improvement," Gabriel said. "In this profession, I think there's a bunch of progression and regression, but just your ability to manage that as fast as possible, I think that allows you to create improvement at a faster pace. So I just been approaching it like that, and eager to learn every single day. Just approach this like a student."
Gabriel added that the quarterback room has done a nice job of staying present instead of focusing on the past or future.
"I think just a diverse room," Gabriel said. "Diversity and experience, and just appreciate those guys. Because I think what we've done as a room really well is the inability to dwell on the past. We're just extremely present."
The Browns begin preseason festivities on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Cleveland will then hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles before wrapping up the preseason on Aug. 23 at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cleveland begins the regular season Week 1 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.