Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel To Make NFL Preseason Debut?
The Cleveland Browns' second preseason game is approaching, but quarterbacks Kenny Picket and Dillon Gabriel are both healing from hamstring injuries, and now rookie signal-caller Sheduer Sanders is dealing with an oblique injury. On top of that, the Browns are not expected to throw their expected starter Joe Flacco out there, that leaves Tyler Huntley.
It appears that Gabriel may be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. With Sanders out, it could be the perfect opportunity for Gabriel to gain some momentum in the quarterback battle.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media this morning after the second joint practice with the Eagles, about why sanders is unlikely to play, and how he doesn't like to push too hard into injuries.
"If it's a right guard, you can play through that. When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So unfortunately we're going to put him down for a little bit here. We will treat it day to day and see how he responds. But want to be smart? He's a thrower so you can't push that thing."- Head Coach Kevin Stefanksi
In terms of Dillon Gabriel, Stefanksi said he's making significant process physically and handled the situation well while being sidelined.
“[He] Continues to keep the focus on one day at a time, and taking what comes to him. Obviously anytime you miss reps due to injury you got to make sure you’re staying as sharp as you can, and I think he’s done a nice job of that.”- Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
What Does Gabriel have to say about chance to start?
“I’ll look forward to moment when it comes, and I’ll be right where my feet are...I’ve known the best competitors to be present, and be themselves by competing at a high level.”- Dillon Gabriel, Browns quarterback
In part of keeping a positive outlook on the possibilty of starting, he's done the same in terms of his rehabilitation.
“No frustration,” Gabriel said. “There’s times where you’re trying to get better and things don’t go your way in that way, but it’s just daily work to try and get back.”
While Stefanski said this morning that there’s no official starting quarterback named yet for their second preseason game, he added that, “Everything’s on the table.”
However, the Browns coach admitted that Flacco is unlikely to play against the Eagles on Saturday.
But with Gabriel nearly ready physically, the third round draft pick is also third on the depth chart behind Flacco and Pickett. Meaning, Gabriel should be favored to start against the Eagles, and have his first opportunity at true "game-like" reps, but it comes down to if he's healthy enough come game time.
The Browns and Eagles are set to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday.