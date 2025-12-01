3 Reasons Justin Herbert Can Bounce Back Stronger From Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders, but quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a break in his left hand. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was able to finish the game.
The positive side of the injury is that it is to Herbert’s non-throwing hand. The former Ducks quarterback will have surgery, according to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, but he is not expected to miss any game action.
The Chargers' next game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football, giving the former Oregon quarterback an extra day of rest before the team’s next game. Despite the injury, Herbert will be able to come back stronger than before.
Justin Herbert Is No Stranger To Playing Through Injuries
Herbert has been dealing with injuries throughout his football career. In Herbert’s three seasons with the Ducks, the quarterback fortunately avoided serious injuries. In the 2018 season, Herbert sustained an injury when the Ducks faced the Oregon State Beavers. Herbert still played in the team’s bowl game that year, showing his dedication to lead the team.
Herbert not only could have chosen to sit out of the bowl game, but he could have moved on to the 2019 NFL Draft. Instead, he not only played in the Redbox Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans, but he also returned to Oregon for the 2019 season.
In 2019, Herbert’s final season with the Ducks, he passed for 3,471 yards and 32 touchdowns. He only threw six interceptions. He went on to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft as the No. 6 overall pick.
After a fairly healthy career with the Ducks, Herbert has battled injuries throughout his NFL career. In 2023, he missed the final four games of the season after fracturing his right index finger. Those were the only games Herbert has ever missed.
“I think in terms of experience, I’ve gone through similar things, and so I think it’ll be helpful,” Herbert said after the game. “But at the end of the day, just got to go out there and make sure that everything is good, you’re comfortable.”
Herbert returned in 2024 and put on a stellar performance with the Chargers. He finished the 2024 season passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Since his time with the Oregon Ducks, Herbert has proven he can play through adversity, and can do it again this season.
Injury Could Force Justin Herbert To Play Smarter
The positive side of Herbert’s injury is that it happened to his non-throwing hand. It is not uncommon for quarterbacks to continue to play when their non-throwing hand is injured as long as they can still pass the ball without pain. The biggest concern is how he can catch the ball in shotgun formation, but as long as Herbert can do that, he should be able to still play at a high level.
Herbert will have to play more cautiously in terms of avoiding being hit. This could cause him to play a bit smarter by not forcing plays or holding onto the ball for too long.
The Los Angeles Chargers have sustained several injuries to the offensive line. Both of the team’s starting tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, suffered season-ending injuries. Guard Mekhi Becton has been in and out of games this season with injuries as well. This has put Herbert under more pressure.
Herbert has done well utilizing his legs to scramble and extend the play. While Herbert can still make big throws, getting the ball out quickly, even if it is not the flashiest play, could be key to driving the offense down the field.
Justin Herbert Looks To Lead Chargers To Postseason
The Chargers have five games to go, currently holding an 8-4 record. Of the five remaining games, two are against AFC West opponents. The Denver Broncos currently lead the AFC West with a 10-2 record, and while the Chargers can still win the division, Herbert and the team are currently competing for a wildcard spot.
Herbert will have to play at a high level despite the injuries to him and his offensive line to put the Chargers in a position to make the postseason.
Despite sustaining an injury, Herbert managed to return to the game against the Raiders. Herbert finished the game going 15-of-20 for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. By returning after the injury, Herbert demonstrated his leadership and understanding of what is at stake for the Chargers.
Returning to the game also proved he can play with the injury, and the former Ducks quarterback can continue to perform at a high level after his surgery as well.
Herbert helped the Oregon Ducks consistently improve in his three seasons with the team, and he can do the same with the Chargers. Herbert is in his second season with Harbaugh as the coach, and the coaching consistency can help the former Ducks’ quarterback make a deep postseason run.