Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel To Make Preseason Debut Alongside Shedeur Sanders?
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the second week of the preseason, and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel could be making his preseason debut. In fact, if the former Oregon Ducks star is healthy enough, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski might give the starting nod to Gabriel over Cleveland's other rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns will rest quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Saturday's preseason game, meaning more snaps will be available for Gabriel and Sanders. Which rookie will get the start?
Sanders started in the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, and the former Colorado Buffaloes star made the most of his opportunity. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Sanders also showed off his ability to scramble, rushing for 19 yards on four carries as the Browns beat the Panthers 30-10.
Despite Sanders' performance against Carolina, he remains the fourth quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sanders is behind Gabriel as well as Browns quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, the team's presumed starter.
The Browns drafted Gabriel two rounds earlier than Sanders, so the rookies' respective placement on the depth chart is understandable. However, after Sanders' impressive performance against Carolina, some wondered if he would move past Gabriel.
Instead, it appears as though the Browns are waiting to see Gabriel return from his injury before making any drastic changes to the depth chart.
Earlier in the week, Stefanski told reporters that starting units would get most of their work done in the joint practice with the Eagles while backups are expected to receive a majority of reps during the actual preseason game. If he's healthy, will Gabriel be named the starting quarterback over Sanders?
Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Injuries
Both Gabriel and Pickett are dealing with hamstring injuries that kept them out of the Browns' first preseason game, and Stefanski has not revealed whether either Gabriel or Pickett will play against the Eagles.
The former Ducks star appears to be further along in his recovery than Pickett as only Gabriel has returned to 11-on-11 practice periods. Pickett's absence has given more first-team reps to Flacco, but both Gabriel and Sanders have seen an increase in their practice reps as well.
Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats
All four of Cleveland's quarterbacks took reps in Monday's practice, although Pickett is not yet cleared for 11-on-11.
- Joe Flacco, 7/11, one touchdown, zero interceptions
- Shedeur Sanders, 10/14, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
- Kenny Pickett, 5/5, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
- Dillon Gabriel, 7/10, three touchdowns, zero interceptions
Stefanski did reveal to reporters that he is beginning to think about naming a starter for the Browns' season but will wait until at least after the Eagles game.
After Saturday's contest against Philadelphia, the Browns will have one more preseason game remaining against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23 before Cleveland opens the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.