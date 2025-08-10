Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Takes Shot at USC Trojans

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Oregon Ducks in July but he's still set to take a few visits during the season. And in the process, he plans on watching the USC Trojans lose.

The Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans are still maintaining a notable west coast rivalry as they enter their second season together in the Big Ten.

This hate has even extended to the recruiting trail, where one of Oregon's five-star 2026 commits is embracing the rivalry even as he continues to take visits with other programs.

Per reports from On3's Chad Simmons, Oregon five-star offensive tackle commit Immanuel Iheanacho said he plans to visit Eugene when the Ducks play USC late in the season on Nov. 22. However, his comments about the Trojans didn't stop there.

Immanuel Iheanacho Wants to See Oregon "Run Through" USC

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iheanacho took a shot at USC, telling Simmons that he wants to see the Ducks come out with the win in nasty fashion.

"I can't wait to see Oregon run through USC's face," Iheanacho told On3. "That is a game I will definitely be at."

The Trojans did not make the cut as one of Iheanacho's four finalists, as Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, and LSU were the final choices for the Baltimore, MD. product before he chose the Ducks.

Iheanacho to Visit Other Schools

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during Big Ten Media Days. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Iheanacho told On3 he will also be at LSU vs. Florida in Baton Rouge on Sept. 13 along with Oregon at Penn State on Sept. 27.

He also plans to visit his home state Maryland Terrapins for a game at some point during the season. Some of Maryland's most highly-anticipated homes games include Nebraska (Oct. 11), Indiana (Nov. 1) and Michigan (Nov. 22).

"I reflected after my last three visits. The flight [to Oregon] is tough, but I love it when I get there. I am excited to get there every time. I had that same feeling every time I arrived at Oregon. It has the campus, academics, facilities, city, coaches and players that I was looking for. Oregon is the program I want to be a part of,” Iheanacho said to On3.

History of Oregon vs. USC

Oregon Ducks
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson against the USC Trojans. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon did not play USC in the inaugural Big Ten season for both teams last year. The Ducks beat the Trojans in Eugene, 36-27, the last time the two programs met during the 2023 season. Bo Nix out-dueled eventual No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, finishing 23 of 31 passing for 412 yards, four touchdowns and no picks against the USC defense.

However, USC leads the all-time series 39-23-2, a record that Oregon will have the chance to chip in to as the two teams battle in the Big Ten over the years to come.

But before diving into Big Ten play in 2025, the Ducks will open up the regular season on Aug. 30 at home against the Montana State Bobcats. Oregon's conference opener will on the road against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

