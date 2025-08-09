Ducks Digest

Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

Four-star recruit Aaryn Washington is one of the top recruits from the class of 2027. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been making a strong push for Washington. The four-star recruit is planning to visit several programs in the fall, including several Big Ten teams.

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Four-star safety Aaryn Washington is one of the top recruits from the class of 2027. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are getting a head start with their class of 2027, and one of their current recruiting targets is Washington.

Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Washington is the No. 72 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 cornerback, and the No. 7 player from California. With the college football season quickly approaching, Washington is planning to visit several programs in the fall.

Washington Sets Fall Visits

Oregon Ducks Aaryn Washington Dan Lanning Recruiting Commit Ohio State Alabama Rashad Wadood USC Notre Dame Michigan Big Ten
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks offered Washington back in January and have been pushing for the four-star cornerback. Washington was a player who initially wanted to be a player to commit early, but has since decided to take his time making his decision.

Washington has not set a date with Oregon, but per On3, he does plan to visit the program. The visit with the Ducks could make a big impact on Washington’s recruitment.

“I just want to get more of an understanding before I jump into it when I don’t have to,” Washington told On3 about planning visits.

The most consistent teams in Washington’s recruitment are the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers have been making a recent push as well.

A visit with Oregon in the fall will help push the Ducks higher on his list, especially if the program maintains playing at an elite level.

Washington On Oregon Ducks’ Offer

Oregon Ducks Aaryn Washington Dan Lanning Recruiting Commit Ohio State Alabama Rashad Wadood USC Notre Dame Michigan Big Ten
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Washington reflected on his offer from the Ducks with On3, highlighting Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood. 

“Wadood, we’ve been connected for a while, since I was a freshman, he’s been having eyes on me,” Washington said. “This year, I’ve played more, showcased my skills more. So he kind of made it official.”

Washington plays high school football for Mater Dei, a team Oregon has had much success with recruiting. It is one of the reasons that Washington is interested in Oregon.

Oregon Ducks Aaryn Washington Dan Lanning Recruiting Commit Ohio State Alabama Rashad Wadood USC Notre Dame Michigan Big Ten
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I love some players that went there,” he said. “De’Anthony Thomas, Khyree (Jackson) was one of my favorite DBs. I actually encountered Dan Lanning ... I’ve spoken to him, and it made me feel good. Made me feel like he was welcoming me to Oregon without even me being there. It made me feel like that’s somewhere that could feel like home.”

Lannind made an impression on Washington before officially recruiting him, and now that the four-star recruit is a target, Oregon could be a quick riser on his list.

Oregon Ducks Class of 2027

Washington plays high school football for Mater Dei, a team Oregon has had much success with recruiting. It is one of the rea
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the class of 2027 and rank No. 7 in the nation, per 247Sports. The Ducks have received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star edge Cameron Pritchett.

The Ducks have strong recruiting success, and getting players on campus is one of the best ways to receive more commitments. Seeing the energy at Autzen Stadium can help further entice recruits.

Published
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

