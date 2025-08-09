Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning
Four-star safety Aaryn Washington is one of the top recruits from the class of 2027. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are getting a head start with their class of 2027, and one of their current recruiting targets is Washington.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Washington is the No. 72 recruit in the nation, the No. 8 cornerback, and the No. 7 player from California. With the college football season quickly approaching, Washington is planning to visit several programs in the fall.
Washington Sets Fall Visits
The Oregon Ducks offered Washington back in January and have been pushing for the four-star cornerback. Washington was a player who initially wanted to be a player to commit early, but has since decided to take his time making his decision.
Washington has not set a date with Oregon, but per On3, he does plan to visit the program. The visit with the Ducks could make a big impact on Washington’s recruitment.
“I just want to get more of an understanding before I jump into it when I don’t have to,” Washington told On3 about planning visits.
The most consistent teams in Washington’s recruitment are the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers have been making a recent push as well.
A visit with Oregon in the fall will help push the Ducks higher on his list, especially if the program maintains playing at an elite level.
Washington On Oregon Ducks’ Offer
Washington reflected on his offer from the Ducks with On3, highlighting Oregon cornerbacks coach Rashad Wadood.
“Wadood, we’ve been connected for a while, since I was a freshman, he’s been having eyes on me,” Washington said. “This year, I’ve played more, showcased my skills more. So he kind of made it official.”
Washington plays high school football for Mater Dei, a team Oregon has had much success with recruiting. It is one of the reasons that Washington is interested in Oregon.
“I love some players that went there,” he said. “De’Anthony Thomas, Khyree (Jackson) was one of my favorite DBs. I actually encountered Dan Lanning ... I’ve spoken to him, and it made me feel good. Made me feel like he was welcoming me to Oregon without even me being there. It made me feel like that’s somewhere that could feel like home.”
Lannind made an impression on Washington before officially recruiting him, and now that the four-star recruit is a target, Oregon could be a quick riser on his list.
Oregon Ducks Class of 2027
The Oregon Ducks have received two commitments from the class of 2027 and rank No. 7 in the nation, per 247Sports. The Ducks have received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman and three-star edge Cameron Pritchett.
The Ducks have strong recruiting success, and getting players on campus is one of the best ways to receive more commitments. Seeing the energy at Autzen Stadium can help further entice recruits.